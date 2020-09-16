September is national chicken month. Fried, grilled, roasted or baked - now’s the time to celebrate one of the world’s most popular bird meats. It’s is a versatile food and a mainstay of southern eating - easy to make but hard to master.
If you’re hungry for chicken, Knoxville’s got you covered. Here are some particularly proper poultry places.
Gus’ World-Famous Fried Chicken
Maybe you want some wholesome and filling fried chicken. You could do much worse than Gus’ world-famous variety.
Gus’s specializes in family gathering mainstay foods — fried okra, fried pickles, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, fried chicken from every part of the bird, etc. If you just want the meat, you can order a variety of breasts thighs, legs, wings and tenders. Similarly, they offer special buckets of dark meat chicken. If you want the whole package, grab a plate of chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and bread.
Everything is fried in peanut oil, so avoid if you’ve any peanut allergies.
They’re open from 11 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day. You can order takeout and pick it up at 3101 Sutherland Ave.
Wishbones
Wishbones has you covered if you’re more in the mood for wings.
Their wing flavorings include hot, mild, teriyaki, sweet bbq and spicy bbq. They also offer various dipping sauces from ranch to their own Wishbone sauce. If you want fingers or a chicken sandwich, they have those in both fried and grilled forms.
You may have friends who don’t like chicken. You all can still eat Wishbones, as they also offer gyros, philly cheese steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs and fried fish. No food preferences are left out.
Find Wishbones at 4808 Clinton Highway. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
El Girasol
El Girasol doesn’t specialize in chicken. That doesn’t mean they can’t cook a good bird. A locally owned Mexican restaurant, El Girasol offers chicken quesadillas and tacos. They also have chicken wings, but their crown jewels are their roasted chicken offerings.
They offer roasted chicken in two-piece, half-chicken, whole chicken and one-and-a-half chicken sizes. The chicken itself is juicy and filling. However, the side offerings make El Girasol truly special. Each size comes with up refined beans, rice, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and up to 24 store-made tortillas. Side dishes enhance already good food, especially in this case. The fresh tortillas combined with the already tasty chicken make for a great match.
Find El Girasol at 4829 Newcom Ave. off Kingston Pike. They’re open every day from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Raising Canes
Raising Canes is a staple in the average UT student’s diet. It’s quick and affordable, though not any less tasty.
They’re best known for chicken fingers, Texas toast, french fries, coleslaw and tangy “cane’s sauce.” All these pieces combined make a hot and flavorful chicken meal. A variety of combos and order sizes means you won’t have more or less food than you need. It helps that orders come out quickly, so you’ll be on your way in no time.
Find Raising Cane’s on 1655 Cumberland Ave. They’re open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Saturday through Sunday form 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.