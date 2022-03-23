Eating is an important part of anyone’s day, a great pastime and something that is pretty much unavoidable. Much like eating, studying is also unavoidable and necessary for most college students. However, it’s fair to say that almost anyone would choose eating over studying. That’s why it can be a great idea to combine them and eat while you study.
It’s best to do this in a casual setting that welcomes long-term guests, like coffee shops and bakeries. Here are just a few local, Knoxville eateries — mostly for those with a sweet tooth — to hole up in, satisfy your cravings and get work done.
Remedy Coffee and Paysan Bread & Bagels
Located on 800 Tyson Street and 804, respectively — making it less than a 10-minute drive from campus — Remedy Coffee and Paysan Bread & Bagels are neighbors. Remedy is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Paysan is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Remedy is a cozy, aesthetic coffee shop with a darker vibe ready to fulfill all your study needs. Meanwhile, Paysan is just across the courtyard with a walk-up window and a full menu of bagels, breads and sandwiches.
There is free, accessible street parking, free wi-fi and all the coffee and bagels one could need for a successful study session away from home.
Hey Bear Cafe
Rather than coffee, Hey Bear Cafe offers an extensive menu of boba tea with dozens of flavors and topping to meet the needs of any bubble tea-lover. A little farther from campus, Hey Bear is located on 9036 Middlebrook Pike, making it about a 15-minute drive. However it is open late, so it works for those late nights after class. Hey Bear is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
There is plenty of available parking, free wi-fi and indoor/outdoor seating. There are food trucks located near their outdoor seating everyday of the week, and the food truck schedule is available on their website.
Hey Bear also hosts pop-ups shops by local artists, trivia nights every Thursday and even live music for your breaks from studying.
Status Dough
One might not immediately think of a doughnut shop when deciding where to study, but Knoxville is home to dozens. With two locations in Knoxville at 6535 Kingston Pike and 418 S. Gay Street, you can choose to walk or drive to Staus Dough to meet your artisanal doughnut needs.
Status Dough strives to become a third place for customers, outside of their home and work — an open invitation to set up shop and get whatever school work you have done. There is even free wi-fi there as well.
The Kingston Pike location is a bit more accessible, with available parking and weekday hours going from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking will be harder to find for the Downtown location and the hours are much more limited — Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekend hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.