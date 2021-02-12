Since 2017, Token Game Tavern has been a staple in nightlife culture for the geek culture community in Knoxville. Even during the pandemic, the Tavern has not only managed to keep their doors open, but has decided to expand into another, similar themed venue.
Enter Bit Burger, a retro-themed craft burger joint that stands just a few stores away from its sister location, the Token Game Tavern. Nestled in the corner of an AMC theater, Bit Burger opened its door back in early December.
When Tony Kalocsay was preparing Bit Burger to open to the public, he was unboxing figurines of Marvel superheroes and He-Man toys. That’s when it hit him.
“I realized that I was doing the exact same thing I was doing as a kid, Kalocsay said.
For Kalocsay, that day was like a child on Christmas morning.
When you enter Bit Burger, you are immediately met with lines of movie posters, action figures, and the hum of chiptunes from arcade cabinets. The atmosphere is like being transported to your favorite arcade as a kid. The geek culture aspects of the restaurant don’t stop there either.
Kalocsay exhibits pride in the menu on offer at Bit Burger.
“It’s a craft burger: always fresh and never frozen…Nothing in here is premade,” Kalocsay said.
Kalocsay pointed out that the bread is made from local bakeries, and everything from the sauce and the pickles are all handmade at the restaurant too.
The menu of Bit Burger shares the love for geek culture, with burgers and sandwiches named after video games and movies. These include items such as the 1-UP, the Bleu Bomber, and the Von Kaiser.
Kalocsay also dubbed one burger as an "Easter egg" burger: the 256. The 256 is Bit Burger’s take on the Impossible Burger and is cleverly named after level 256 in Pac-Man, which many fans of the game consider to be an impossible level.
Of course, there is an elephant in the room: opening a restaurant in the midst of a pandemic.
During a time when many locally owned businesses, and especially restaurants, are being forced to shut down, it would be risky to start a new business. How do you open up a new restaurant while making sure both customers and employees are safe?
For Talitha Brys, the front of house supervisor for Bit Burger, her priority is the safety of her crew and the customer.
“I want them (customers) to have a good time and feel taken care of,” Brys said. “Everyone is required to wear a face mask inside. Certain tables are closed and spaced out. Everything is sanitized and done to limit contact points.”
Both Brys and Kalocsay remembered the difficulty and anxiety leading up to the opening of Bit Burger. Kalocsay described it at first as being a bit in “survival mode.” Bit Burger opted for a soft opening, wanting to avoid putting people in danger of spreading COVID-19 on Bit Burger’s first day.
While Bit Burger didn’t immediately draw crowds, its first couple of weeks were surprisingly successful.
“It’s been amazing. It’s been my favorite job,” Brys said. “It’s laid back while also being conscious of more than just the business side of things.”
Kalocsay has attributed the success of Bit Burger to both takeout options like Door Dash and GrubHub and word-of-mouth getting around.
“We certainly felt the COVID pressure,” Kalocsay said, “but we are also seeing growth.”
Kalocsay has also pointed out that the closeness of Bit Burger to Token Game Tavern has helped business. When an order for Bit Burger is placed at Token Game Tavern, the order is completed in the kitchen at Bit Burger and brought over to Token Game Tavern on electric scooter.
Bit Burger stands out in many of the same ways that made Token Game Tavern a hit: by embracing its community and nerd culture aesthetic. Bit Burger provides both a great and safe environment to eat while providing the same atmosphere as the Token Game Tavern.
As Brys put it, “It’s like Token but even more chill without the bar atmosphere.”