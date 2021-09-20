Your next favorite coffee house might just be down the street.
With a variety of coffee drinks, pastries and spaces to study, Wild Love Bakehouse on N Central St. strives to be a place of community for coffee lovers, early birds and college students.
Meg Parrish, co-owner of Wild Love Bakehouse, and her husband Shaun brought their passion for baking and organic foods to a new level with their own location, which opened in 2016.
Roughly a year after opening their brick-and-mortar location, the bakehouse received a review from Afar Magazine, declaring them “the best bakery in America.” The magazine raved about its non overly-sweet pastries and variety of flavors.
The couple started their business at Old City Java nearly 13 years ago. Every Saturday, they would go to the farmer’s market and promote their pastries, hoping to buy a commercial kitchen of their own. Throughout their time at the market, the couple developed many relationships with local farmers, leading to their future success of fresh baked goods, homemade in their own location.
Meg Parrish originally attended the University of Tennessee and majored in printmaking. She worked a few different jobs in pastry making including working for Magpies Bakery, only five minutes away from the Bakehouse’s current location. Parrish spoke about the similarities between the two bakeries.
“It actually parallels really well. They’re both very creative. You’re both working with your hands and doing repetitive motions all day long. So it ended up being a nice transition,” Parrish said.
At Wild Love Bakehouse, everything is homemade. Parrish said it takes four days to just make the croissants, a recipe that was perfected over time. The training process for making coffee is also much different than a chain coffee house. Parrish says training to be a barista at the Bakehouse takes a month.
“The difference between us and someone like Starbucks, is everything there is automated. Everything is at the push of a button. Whereas, we have all these levers and making sure the filters are changed,” Parrish said.
The Bakehouse prides itself in education and hands-on learning, especially in the skill level involved and opportunities for employees to learn about making pastries and brewing coffee, at a more homemade-level. Counter Culture Coffee, located in Asheville, North Carolina, not only provides their beans, but also offers training and certification in how to properly brew their coffee.
Another organization the Bakehouse has been involved with is the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT). CCAHT tweeted in support of Wild Love Bakehouse last year.
“In honor of Small Business Saturday, we want to say thanks to a few local places who support us as fundraising and generosity partners. We love you: Wild Love Bakehouse,” CCAHT said in their tweet.
Parrish spoke candidly about the difficulties the Bakehouse has experienced in balancing its expensive homemade groceries with its low coffee price.
“We thought about charging more because we do pay more for premium ingredients. But there are a lot of incredible people that are doing similar things in larger areas,” Parrish said.
Wild Love Bakehouse recently changed its hours to Wednesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is ready to serve all that come in for a cup of coffee, freshly baked goods and a smile.