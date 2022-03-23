When Jacks of Knoxville opened its first location at 133 S. Gay Street in 2019, it brought a new sense of culture into the heart of the Knoxville community. Its founders, Logan and Katherine Higgins, set out to sell not only their own Jacks Avenue goods, but to create a space for local and regional sellers of all kinds.
At the shop’s grand opening, a local coffee cart, Highline, joined Jacks to help with the celebration. After this intended one-time pop-up, Highline’s owners, Mark and Kendell Lilly, decided to stay with Jacks for the long haul.
Hollie Sikes, an experienced Barista at Jacks, elaborated on the sense of community collaboration that can be felt within the shop.
“I started at Jacks when it was just me and two other baristas on staff, as well as a manager and obviously the owners. This was a year and a half ago, before the second location had even opened. I clicked with the team right away and have always felt really supported by the owners, not just while clocked in but in my extracurricular pursuits as well … Jacks is a real community effort if I've ever seen one and there's really been nothing more inspiring than getting to watch it grow over the years,” Sikes said.
Since its opening, the shop has expanded to a new location, which opened at 854 N. Central Street in early 2021.
Sikes explained the uniqueness of the shop and its variety of shopping options.
“There’s coffee, there’s plants, there's a really wide selection of home goods and gifts, etc. It’s kind of a one-stop shop … The stuff for sale is always so dangerous for me working there — I always joke that they need to just keep half my paycheck because it winds up cycling back in,” Sikes said.
Jacks is a hotspot for the cultivation of art and expression within Knoxville, as it serves a wide array of different purposes for its shoppers. With Jacks’ variety of coffee and menu options, as well as its selection of locally sourced products, there is something for just about anyone’s studying or shopping needs.
Sikes described the sense of inclusion represented through Jacks and how it has quickly become an integral part of Knoxville.
“I think there's something special about the way that Jacks has planted itself firmly in the little web of downtown Knoxville. Everyone knows Jacks in some way or another. I truly love Knoxville for all that it is, so it's really awesome working for a place that feels so integrated with its city.”
“A significant portion of the staff is made up of UTK students and the owners are really great about hearing us out as employees and trying to meet us where we're at with what we need, so in a lot of ways the shop is constantly shifting and adapting behind the scenes based on the ideas and issues that we as students bring to the table,” Sikes said.
With many UT students who work at Jacks or enjoy going for a calm, quiet atmosphere where they can do homework or meet with friends, it has quickly blossomed into a Knoxville hotspot.
Ben Teffeteller, a senior at UT, explained the first time he found out about Jacks and how it came to be one of his favorite Knoxville coffee shops.
“I remember when the new location had just opened. I had never heard of Jacks, probably because I don’t go Downtown often enough. I saw the sign on the building that used to be The Hive, and after looking Jacks up I knew I wanted to go there and try it out. Who doesn’t love plants and coffee put together? I absolutely loved it. I go there all the time now, and I really like their drip coffee,” Teffeteller said.
Because of its proximity to campus — a six minute drive to the N. Central Street location or a five minute drive to the S. Gay Street location — Jacks is a great option for after school study sessions, friend group get-togethers or a quick shopping trip.
For more information, or to place an order, visit the Jacks of Knoxville website.