Living in Knoxville provides easy access to loads of authentic, local places to choose from for every meal of the day. But, when someone comes to the city to visit, all of those choices can become a bit overwhelming. With breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down your favorites to show your guests the full Knoxville eating experience.
To help with the indecision, here is a guide to an all-local day of eating in Knoxville to give your visitors a small glimpse into the great dining options we have in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Don’t have anyone coming soon? Well, then consider this a recommendation for the next time you bring a visitor to our lovely city.
Breakfast — Scrambled Jake’s Breakfast Company
Scrambled Jake’s served a need to the Knoxville community when it opened in summer 2017: a local, authentic breakfast and brunch place. Ever since it opened, Scrambled Jake’s has been a hit spot for college students looking for a Sunday brunch hangout, Knoxville locals craving one of the menu’s many sweet treats or savory favorites and various visitors to the area simply looking for a good bite to eat.
Along with many traditional breakfast items such as omelets, pancakes and French toast, Scrambled Jake’s also offers unique items like the “Pineapple Express” — described on the menu as “half a pineapple filled with Greek yogurt and seasonal cut fruit, topped with granola and local honey” — or the “Sin-O-Man Roll,” a massive homemade cinnamon roll baked fresh every morning.
They also serve local coffee from Honeybee Coffee Co. and have a selection of seasonal drinks as well — the spring menu features beverages such as “Jake’s Proper Irish Coffee” and the “Raspberry Blood Orange Bellini.” This early-morning eatery is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for any and all hungry customers.
Lunch — The French Market Crêperie
The French Market Crêperie is Knoxville’s first and only authentic French crêpe restaurant. With a cozy atmosphere and lots of places to sit, it is a great place for a quick bite to eat or a simple cup of coffee. The Downtown location is only a short five minute drive from campus or a brisk 20 minute walk, if you’re feeling up for it.
They have a large selection of savory crepes, such as their turkey, bacon and avocado with Swiss cheese or the Vegetarian Deluxe for those who wish to steer clear of any of the meat options. There is also the sweet crepes option for anyone with a sweet tooth, such as the lemon and sugar, Strawberries and Cream or Nutella filled crêpe — any of which can be swapped out for a gluten-free batter.
However, The French Market offers more than just their namesake. Along with the crêpes, this eatery also offers baguette or croissant sandwiches, soups, salads and an extensive coffee and tea selection to satisfy whatever lunch-time craving you might have.
Dinner — Anaba Japanese Cusine
For those of you who enjoy Japanese cuisine, Anaba Japanese offers some of Knoxville’s best. First opened in 2005, Anaba now has three different locations in East Tennessee — Northshore, Downtown and Maryville.
Their sushi menu is what they are best known for, in fact, these rolls are made by a third-generation Japanese sushi expert, and the selection is quite extensive with many different sections to break the menu up.
They offer “warm sushi rolls” with one or more of the ingredients inside the roll cooked or fried, “simple sushi rolls” with only one or two ingredients tucked within the roll, “regular sushi rolls” which include some of the more recognizable rolls including the California Roll, Vegetable Roll and the Philadelphia Roll. Lastly the sushi menu concludes with “sushi rolls without rice” and their “special sushi rolls” which include creations unique to Anaba.
This authentic Japanese restaurant offers several different options for dinner besides just the sushi, including: a wide variety of warm rice bowls, hibachi with your choice of protein and noodle dishes such as ramen, udon and soba. So, whether you’re a sushi lover or not, Anaba is sure to have a dinner item you'll enjoy.
Dessert — Moonshine Mountain Cookie Co.
Lastly, a guide of Knoxville eating is never complete without dessert. Tennessee Moonshine is a big part of the history in East Tennessee, and Moonshine Mountain Cookie Co. plays a small part in keeping that history alive. The founders of this cookie company all met while attending the University of Tennessee and now have two locations in the Knoxville area — one in Farragut and another in West Hills.
The cookie flavors found here are mostly named after famous figures with small changes to hint at what the cookie will taste like.
Some of the recipes, including flavors like “Berry White,” “Mint Jagger” and “Sugar Shine,” have real Tennessee Moonshine mixed into the batter to add to the flavor.
These sweet treats are a delicious way to end any day of eating in Knoxville, Tennessee, and are something you won’t be able to find anywhere else.