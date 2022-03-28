Knoxville is home to many local businesses, including local brewers and brewing companies. The shared love of craft beer in the community has led to high demand for these local breweries, and there are many options available for those searching for new and innovative beers.
These local businesses are constantly creating new brews for Knoxvillians to enjoy. Some use locally sourced ingredients, while others are focused on creating an exclusive experience, even using their own hand-blown glass to serve their beers in. These seven businesses and companies are must-tries for anyone searching for their new favorite craft beer.
Crafty Bastard
This small business has two locations, one in Downtown Knoxville and one in West Knoxville. Founded by Aaron McClain, this brewery prides itself on using local ingredients to create traditional beers and experiment with adventurous ones as well. Some of their unique brews include the Brass Pearl Oyster Stout and the Mayan Chocolate Chili Porter.
Next Level Brewing Company
Founded by Nathaniel Sears, Andrew Armstrong and Rick Cox, this brewing business opened its doors in December of 2019. They have a large variety of one-of-a-kind lagers, sours, India pale ales (IPAs) and stouts. They even have their own hard seltzer brews such as Shrute-Ade and I’m Your Huckleberry Lemonade.
Pretentious Beer Co.
This company serves its eccentric brews in its own hand-blown glassware. Owner/brewer Matthew Cummings and brewer Will Brady seek to create a unique space where customers can enjoy themselves, hosting concerts and other events throughout the year. Among their brews are the Itty Bitty Diamonds IPA and the Smooth Jazz stout.
Last Days of Autumn
After meeting in 1994 and bonding over their love of craft beer, Mike and Tracy Frede eventually began their own brewing business. Some of their new brews feature their Chalupa Batman Lager and Midgard IPA. They host events at their location, including their weekly Taco Tuesdays and LDA Shrimp Boil Fridays.
Geezers Brewery
This company was founded in 2010, currently co-owned by Tom Fitzmaurice and Jason DaBoss. The company has its own brewery near the Old City of Knoxville, however, they source many establishments with their original brews throughout Knox County. Their brews include Puddin’ milk stout and Raindancer cider.
Fanatic Brewing Company
Owned by an award-winning Knoxville brewer, Marty Velas, this company is known for its beers, such as Fanatic Tennessee Blonde Beer and Fanatic Black. This brewer not only has delicious beers but also an intriguing backstory. Velas actually left his job as an aerospace engineer to pursue his passion for microbrewing.
Balter Beerworks
This location provides its own original beers and appetizing food made from scratch with fresh ingredients. The building was renovated from an old service station into this brewery. Their beers range from their own seasonal delights to their Firebelly IPA. They have a large selection of food that pairs nicely with their brews, including a brunch menu that is popular with UT students and Knoxville locals alike.