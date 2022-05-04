From Mexican food to BBQ to waffles, UT’s graduates are keeping Knoxville fed with these six food concepts. Of course, Knoxville’s food scene wouldn’t be complete without successful food trucks, beloved by Knoxvillians and UT students alike.
Tugo Taco
Founded by Ryan Hudson and Sam Melton, Tugo Taco is a small taco business, both a taco cart and a catering service.
Their menu is simple yet thoughtful, and features chicken tacos in the form of street tacos or their signature Tugo Tacos, as well as quesadillas and veggie tacos. Currently, Tugo Taco can be found at Cool Beans Bar and Grill every Friday and Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
NeverFull Waffles
NeverFull Waffles, started by UT students, specializes in late-night waffles, with six original flavors, so good they “don’t even need no syrup,” as said on their website. Their waffles are made from scratch with original recipes to make flavors such as Cashmere Drip and Cookies and Creed.
They’re open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., and are often found at LiterBoard for those craving something sweet late at night. You can also order from NeverFull onDoorDash and Uber Eats or call them at (615) 521-2077.
Dead End BBQ
Located at 3621 Sutherland Avenue, Dead End BBQ is a favorite BBQ spot amongst Knoxville natives and UT students alike. According to their website, “Dead End Barbecue was born at the end of a dead-end street where neighbors gathered to barbecue. For more than a decade the Dead End Society honed their barbecuing skills in the dead end, and in professional barbecue competitions where they achieved national recognition.”
Their menu is extensive, with unique sides and appetizers, as well as classic BBQ fare like sandwiches and plates. They also have nachos, burgers, quesadillas, burritos and sliders, all infused with BBQ flavor and flair.
Status Dough
With two locations in Knoxville and one newly opened location in Nashville, Status Dough strives to bring artisanal doughnuts and coffee to its customers, as stated on their website. Status Dough focuses on specialty doughnuts as well as traditional old-fashioned doughnuts, as well as specialty coffee drinks.
Captain Muchacho’s
Captain Muchacho’s is a Mexican food truck, Knoxville owned and operated. With a slogan like “we dream in tacos,” it’s no surprise that Captain Muchacho’s prioritizes innovation and unique tacos. Their menu changes seasonally, and some of the highlights of this spring’s menu include seared ahi tuna, Sriracha chicken, roasted sweet potato and confit pork carnitas.
Stay updated on their whereabouts on Instagram, @captainmuchachos, where they announce their weekly schedule. They also have appearances on UT’s campus as part of this year’s food truck initiative, where they usually frequent twice a week.
B’s Bites
Started by Boris Rogers, B’s Bites is a Knoxville food truck focused on “homemade eats with a twist,” according to their Facebook page. Some menu highlights include a wide variety of wings, as well as additional items like tacos and philly cheesesteak egg rolls.
They frequent food truck parks and public gatherings, and are also available for catering. The next place you can find B’s Bites is at UT’s Party in the Park this Friday.