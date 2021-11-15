Ramen is a traditional Japanese noodle soup consisting of wheat noodles and either a meat or fish-based broth. Common toppings for this soup include chashu pork, flavored egg, menma or nori seaweed.
Store-bought ramen is a staple of college life for many students because of its cheap cost and simple level of preparation, but it does not compare to an authentic, flavorful version of this classic dish.
Although there are plenty of amazing ramen-serving restaurants to choose from in the Knoxville area, this list highlights only a couple of personal favorites.
Zen Ramen House & Sushi Bar
Do yourself a favor and walk over to 1909 Cumberland Avenue to try a ramen bowl from Zen Ramen House & Sushi Bar.
This restaurant offers six different varieties of ramen, including chashu, beef, chicken, spare rib, roast duck and seafood. The dishes are cooked to the level of spice that you choose. All orders are topped with boiled egg, shredded black fungus, cron, scallion and green vegetables.
Their chicken bowl is by far one of the best ramen bowls that I have ever eaten — you can’t miss out on this restaurant that is just a short walk from campus.
Fin-Two Japanese Ale House
Located at 122 S Central Street, Fin-Two Japanese Ale House is only a five minute drive from the University of Tennessee. The restaurant is an izakaya, which means that it is a place to unwind, drink and eat. They offer tonkotsu, tori shio and yasai shoyu ramen.
It is also located just outside of Market Square, which is perfect for a date night or a night out with friends.
Jai Dee Thai & Japanese Cuisine
Offering a combination of both Thai and Japanese cuisine, Jai Dee Thai & Japanese Cuisine has a wide variety of authentic foods to choose from. Their ramen is topped with boiled egg, seaweed, scallions and pink kamaboko, with your choice of protein.This restaurant is located at 823 Melrose Place, right next to The Golden Roast.
It is conveniently located on the edge of campus, so you can swing by in between classes for a quick lunch or end a long day with a delicious bowl of ramen.
East Japanese Restaurant
Located at 11509 Kingston Pike, this restaurant is a favorite among Knoxville locals and offers a wide variety of ramen that many people deem as the most authentic in the area. This restaurant offers special tatami floor seating for a more traditional dining experience.
Although this East Japanese Restaurant is a bit of a drive compared to the others listed, it is definitely worth your time.
Ichiban Asian Cuisine
Ichiban Asian Cuisine is located at 7507 S Northshore Drive and offers affordable, authentic cuisine to the Knoxville community. They offer seven choices of ramen, including veggie, chicken, tonkotsu, beef, shrimp, roast duck and seafood with a variety of vegetables as toppings.
The restaurant’s name, Ichiban, translates to number one, and the ramen here definitely lives up to its name.