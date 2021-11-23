Cooking a full Thanksgiving dinner can be extremely taxing, especially in the weeks preceding finals.
Although the most important part of Thanksgiving is time spent with family and friends, eating a delicious meal can never hurt.
If you aren’t planning on making your own meal but still want to enjoy a festive Thanksgiving dinner, you’re in the right place. It can be difficult to navigate where to go to order a meal for Thanksgiving, but this list of potential options is a great way to start!
Calhoun’s
Calhoun’s understands that the holiday season can be a stressful time, so they will be offering Holiday feed packs from Nov. 22 to Jan. 1. Choose between the savory turkey or the smoked prime rib to bring the holidays to life without lifting a finger. Or, if you prefer to dine-in and choose a different meal, the restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Holiday feed packs must be ordered 48 hours in advance, so order your Thanksgiving meal as soon as possible. You can call any local Calhoun’s locations to place your order.
Cracker Barrel
Starting at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel will be offering both dine-in assortments of traditional Thanksgiving foods such as ham, mac n’ cheese and mashed potatoes. Or if you don’t feel like eating inside, you can grab a complete to-go meal starting at just 14 dollars.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to eat a country-style Thanksgiving meal without the work!
Waffle House
Although Waffle House is most likely not the first place our minds go to when thinking about where to eat a Thanksgiving meal, the idea of celebrating by eating their delicious breakfast food is not a bad one. Also, the restaurant will be open 24 hours, so you can drop in whenever you’d like to grab some sausage and hash browns to celebrate.
Bravo!
Bravo’s will not be open for dine-in, but you can still celebrate Thanksgiving the Italian way with their to-go feasts. The feasts include sliced white meat turkey, homestyle gravy, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, and you can choose between hot and cold pickup.
The to-go feasts come in sizes ranging up to a full pan that feeds up to 20 people, so this is a perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy a nice meal with family.
Copper Cellar West
Get a variety of Thanksgiving foods and eat as much as your heart desires as the Copper Cellar West location returns this year with their annual Thanksgiving buffet. The buffet will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will serve a gourmet feast of traditional dishes.
A favorite among members of the Knoxville community, the buffet requires a reservation and becomes booked quickly. You can make your reservations for the buffet by calling (865) 673-3422 or visiting their website.