Mexican restaurants make up a decent portion of Knoxville’s restaurant scene. They fit right alongside some of Knoxville’s best restaurants, with plenty of variety no matter which part of town you’re in.
However, you might want something a little different from Moe’s, Chipotle or even Taco Bell. Those places don’t quite capture what you might be looking for, even as a quick snack.
That’s why we have curated a list of some of the better Mexican restaurants in and around town. Hopefully, one if not all of these will be exactly what you’re looking for.
Victor’s Taco Shop
With a location on The Strip, Victor’s Taco Shop is a convenient stop for all your taco needs. Located at 2121 Cumberland Ave. next to Insomnia Cookies, Victor’s Taco Shop offers a large menu everyday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. They have a huge list of burritos for under $8 as well as a large selection of tacos for under $3.
They also serve a variety of other dishes like tortas and fajitas, which are the only menu item over $10. Victor’s Taco Shop is a great spot for a quick taco stop.
Chivo Taqueria
For something a little more on the pricier side, Chivo Taqueria has a specialty menu to favor any tastebud. Located at 314 S. Gay St. up the street from Mast General Store, Chivo Taqueria offers something a little bit different to the typical Mexican food stylings.
Their menu includes a selection of specialty tacos served in a variety of ways with different ingredients, but never exceeding $5. As for their larger meals, expect something a little more dinner priced, but with burritos you can’t find anywhere else. Along with that, they have an extensive drink menu. It’s a little more expensive, but Chivo Taqueria brings variety to the dinner table.
Taqueria La Herradura
With several locations around Knoxville, Taqueria La Herradura is a surefire way to get some quality food at an affordable price. With a restaurant location at 2625 N. Broadway, as well as a food truck and an express location off of Kingston Pike out west, Taqueria La Herradura is one of the best Mexican restaurants in town.
The restaurant features an expansive menu that is sure to satisfy any craving. They sell tacos, burritos, sopitos, mulitas, you name it. Everything is reasonably priced, like under $2 tacos and $7 burritos, with some of the only items coming in at $10 being the larger plates. But you’ll soon find that every dollar is worth it bite after bite.
Chez Guevara
For something a little more out of the way, Chez Guevara Restaurant serves the West Knoxville area. Located at 8023 Kingston Pike in the shopping center with Barnes & Noble, the restaurant — named after the famous revolutionary — provides quality and quantity to the table. Most of their menu items are pricier, but they have a ton to choose from with plenty of options to satiate any palate. With full plates for empty bellies, Chez Guevara revolutionizes the restaurant scene.