Being able to trace your genealogy is a privilege most people don’t know they have. For people of color, especially Black people, it can be nearly impossible to trace their genealogy, and that is where the Beck Cultural Exchange Center comes in.
The Beck Center provides resources and records of the Black community throughout the history of East Tennessee including obituaries, files, books, bibles and funeral programs.
Rev. Reneé Kesler, president and CEO at Beck Cultural Exchange Center and Shelby Ward, genealogist at Beck Cultural Exchange Center, spoke about the issue of genealogy tracking and the importance of it during “Finding Your Roots”, a virtual event held Tuesday night that was hosted by East Tennessee PBS alongside the Beck Cultural Exchange Center.
During the event Kesler and Ward spoke about the need to explore your own genealogy, both for your own benefit and interests as well as for the benefit of others.
“Tonight, I’m excited because I think genealogy brings our community together because somewhere along the line, we can find our roots connected to each other” Kesler said.
The event started with a preview of the seventh season of the PBS show Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr, a show focused on uncovering the genealogy of celebrities.
“We hear these incredible stories from celebrities and the power of knowing their stories, but genealogy is something that we can all do,” Ward said.
As the cofounder of the Beck Genealogical Society, as well as the 2019 recipient of the Midwest African American Genealogy Institute’s Judge Lewis Nixon Scholarship, Ward shared five pieces of advice to help people get started on looking into their own family roots.
Follow stories that interest you
Kesler spoke to this as she shared what brought her into this work. “I wanted to do this so that I could find my own roots and my own family, and what I discovered when I came to Beck is just unbelievable.”
Keep an open mind
Ward suggested the importance of remembering that all people have their own histories, and although not all histories are good, there is often something that can be learned from them.
Organize ideas and information
Information can only be useful to you if you know where it is, where it came from, and that you have it in the first place.
Share with others
Ward used this point to reinforce the idea that everyone’s history is connected and sharing your own information with others will not only help others to find more information for themselves, but it will help to make more connections and broaden the available resources and knowledge base as well.
This point also made people question how to get their children involved, to pass on their own stories and ancestry to the next generation. Ward suggested to play into the child’s own interests and “really being intentional about making it relevant.”
Identify and explore key repositories
The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is an example of a key repository, or a collection of relevant information, as it houses a wide variety of files, artifacts, and information about Black history and ancestry in the Knoxville and surrounding areas.
Due to Covid-19 the Beck Cultural Exchange Center is currently closed to visitors, but Kesler made it clear that their “virtual doors are wide open” as they continue to host events online for the community.
Currently there is not a large amount of their collection that is digitalized but, according to Kesler, “we are working tirelessly day and night to get our archives digitized and collections cataloged.”
Kesler ended the event by reinforcing the importance of looking into genealogy and preserving artifacts so that generations to come would be able to learn about the roots of their family.
“Most importantly don't forget, we need your history, we need your archives, so if you have family stories if you have history…Beck needs to have a copy of everything you have,” Kesler said.