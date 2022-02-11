Ancient Lore Village is a luxury event venue and boutique resort in Knoxville inspired by fairytales and fantasy. Though they hold private events such as weddings and special dinners, they also hold lots of public events and weekly activities and are working to highlight their upcoming events in February and March.
Prices vary for rooms, ranging from $299 to $399 per night for King rooms, $599 to $699 for four guests, and $1,199 to $1,699 for sleeping eight or nine guests.
Martin Montoya, guest services manager and UT alumni of 2018, explained how the employees feel that they’re able to get involved in the fun too.
“My main priority is to make sure everyone on property is having an amazing time. That being said, most of the team wears many different hats,” Montoya said.
A popular event that’s continuing this year is their brunch on Sunday afternoons. There’s always an elaborate spread varying each week with quiches, fruit skewers and even Filet Mignon bites. Other fan-favorite activities include axe throwing and archery.
“It’s an especially fun way for first-time visitors to get a look at the Village and scratch their competitive itch,” Montoya said.
This year, the Village has partnered with Knox Trivia Guys for Trivia Nights on Wednesday nights. There will also be some Valentine’s Day multi-course dinners from Feb. 7 to Feb. 19. The Village has also recently held wine, whiskey and moonshine tastings with dinner.
In March, Montoya said the Village will be hosting Danny Whitson for a comedy and magic show which includes dinner and house-made chocolate panna cotta for dessert.
For those that have yet to experience the Village’s unique flair and cuisine, Montoya recommends the Winter Games, a package that gives a tour of the Village, dinner, a choice of Axe Throwing or Archery and s’mores by a fire pit at the end of the day.
“Events are currently added on a monthly basis, but as we grow we will have more events scheduled further out. To keep up to date, I encourage people to sign up for our newsletter on our website,” Montoya said.
Micah Spicer has been the sales manager of the Village for almost a year and spoke about his experience as well as the history of Ancient Lore Village. Spicer said the establishment opened April 14, 2021, and has been successful ever since.
“Immersed in our 67 acres of lush property, you will feel like you’re in another world,” Spicer said.
Spicer also emphasized their variety of events, adding that they specialize in custom events and experiences.
Spicer said the venue posts all new content on social media and their website and expressed his excitement for their upcoming events, to be announced soon.
You can check out Ancient Lore Village’s events on their website here.