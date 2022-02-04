With many locally owned businesses in Knoxville, there is no shortage of boutiques to cater to your own personal look.
Check out these boutiques located in Market Square and Kingston Pike for a fun day of shopping.
Elle Boutique
Located on Kingston Pike, this women-owned boutique sells classy and staple pieces for a wide range of prices and age groups. The boutique has been open for almost 10 years, and recently changed ownership in 2021. The store also carries trendy brands such as BB Dakota and LoveShackfancy, as well as brands like Velvet and Autumn Cashmere.
Elle is also known for its handcrafted handbags and reworked vintage jewelry pieces. Elle is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
Est8te
Est8te is a high-end boutique that sells sophisticated looks at a higher price range. It is located on Kingston Pike and is about a 10-minute drive from campus. Est8te has a variety of customers and mostly caters to a more mature audience.
While the store sells a wide range of items, it is mostly known for its dresses and accessories carrying brands such as Xírena, Alice + Olivia and Tory Burch. The luxury store is locally owned and operated by Mary Ellen Brewington and her daughter Nell Kedrow. Est8te is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Obligato
Obligato is a local boutique that aims to cater to those in their late teens and early twenties. The boutique is a popular shopping location for Tennessee students and young adults in the Knoxville area. The price ranges from affordable to luxury as they carry a variety of brands from Runway the Label to LoveShackFancy.
Obligato is also known for selling beaded Moyna bags, an in-demand item that can be seen on the shoulders of many UT students. The store is located on Kingston Pike and is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fizz
Fizz is an eclectic boutique located in Market Square that sells a wide variety of items such as clothing, accessories, children's toys and handmade trinkets. The store has a bohemian style with prices that range from affordable to luxury.
Fizz’s unique style is curated by owner Katherine Rouse, who founded the Boutique in 2010. The store caters to people of all ages and is a popular location for those visiting Knoxville from out of town. Fizz is open Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Val’s
Val’s is an affordable boutique located on Kingston Pike, about a 20 minute drive from UT’s campus.
The store sells trendy and staple pieces at an affordable price range, serving a younger audience with many customers in their late teens and early 20s. Val’s is a popular choice for many UT students, as its affordability gives access to a wide range of people.
The owner and Knoxville native, Valerie Guess, has operated the store since April 2011. Val’s is known for its staple pieces and simple colors, as well as its classic and reasonably priced accessories ranging from $10 to $40. Val’s is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.