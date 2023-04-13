The Fleurish fashion show is returning for its second year to Ijams Nature Center on Sunday, April 16 from 6-9 p.m.
Fleurish is a sustainable runway show rooted in promoting creativity, sustainability, conservation, beauty and giving local designers a platform to showcase their works which embody those values.
“The name itself is something I always come back to. It’s so representative of what we do. Yes, ‘to flourish,’ but you can break down the word ‘fleur’ being French for flower, it’s delicateness, it has a soft, regal elegance to it, and then you add the ‘ish’ on there because it’s only kind of that – It’s a little bit more punk, more haphazard– it's absolutely the scruffy city nature of Knoxville,” Fleurish Creative Director Ben Prager said.
This year's theme is ‘Keep growing,’ rooted in the growth of the event since last year, and the expansive steps Ijams Nature Center is taking towards renovation.
This year's event will include 17 local designers – the majority of which are new to the show – and more than 60 models.
The show is sponsored by Clayton Homes, Boston Beer Co., KARA HUDGENS PHOTOGRAPHY Co. and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. The event begins with a cocktail hour cash bar featuring live music from Rica Chicha.
The show also includes a runway performance by local musician Brent Hyder and ends with a meet-and-greet with designers. Festivities will be held on the Ijams Visitor Center Plaza and the runway will wrap around the newly renovated Universal Pond.
Additionally, there is going to be an upcycled fiber art installation led by Victoria Walsh of Craft Appalachia.
“This is an Ijams event,” Prager said. “It is a part of their take action series which inspires their community to really involve themselves in sustainability.”
Community involvement and encouraging others to take action in their everyday life is ingrained in the Fleurish missions statement.
“Thinking creatively flourishes the mind, it makes you think more about your personal choices. Everything from grocery shopping to products we use to where you get your clothing, it all makes a difference,” Ijams visitor service director Sarah Brobst said. “Money talks, if you can put your money behind something with a mission, or something with a solid base to it in sustainability, it really can go a lot farther than we give it credit for. It takes a concerted effort to really change how you think about things, and not go for the cheapest, fastest, trend because it ends up in a landfill.”
“These decisions we can make about our planet – easy decisions can make a difference,” said Prager.
The show is meant to bring together designers and members of the community that are passionate about and actively practice sustainability.
“It's the Knoxville Met Gala, if you will,” Prager said.
Tickets are $25 and are available to purchase on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.