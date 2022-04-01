As days grow longer and the sun becomes warmer during the transition into spring, April is the perfect time to get outside and experience nature. For Knoxville residents, there is a multitude of opportunities throughout the month to get involved and meet new people within the community.
Dogwood Arts Festival
From Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24, members of Knoxville will come together for the 61st annual Dogwood Arts Festival. The yearly festival celebrates art and culture within the East Tennessee area, and showcases artists with a myriad of different styles and textiles, including mixed media, pottery, painting, photography, glass jewelry and sculpture.
In past years, the festival has included food trucks and musical performances in addition to the art that is on display. The event will take place in World’s Fair Park and will offer free admission, which makes it the perfect opportunity to get out and about without breaking the bank.
Chalk Walk
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, more than 150 artists of all ages will compete in a chalk art competition spanning the Market Square area. Awards for the competition will be available in many categories, including elementary, middle school, high school, college, adult, professional and family.
This event allows for a connective experience with other members of the Knoxville community, as well as the opportunity to get out and test your artistic hand for a chance to win cash prizes and ribbons.
WWE Monday Night RAW
Don’t miss the opportunity to see WWE wrestling upfront and in person as they return to Thompson Boling Arena on Monday, April 25. At this event, RK-Bro and Alpha Academy will face off for the Raw Tag Championship and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will face Bianca Blair and Rhea Ripley. Many other matches will also take place over the course of the night.
The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will not be available at the door, so make sure to purchase them ahead of time.
Southside Plant Swap
Hosted at Southside Garage, this plant swap allows plant lovers within the Knoxville community to come together to trade and socialize with a variety of different food and drink vendors. Also, attendees will be able to purchase brand new plants from The Plant Trolley, which is a local plant vending truck.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cool Beans Annual Crawfish Boil
Each year, Cool Beans Bar and Grill hosts a crawfish boil filled with delicious meals and fun. This year, Cool Beans will be teaming up with Sweetwater Brewing Company for the event, which will take place from 12 a.m. to 2:30 a.m on Saturday, April 16.
Tickets will be available for pre-registration and on the day of the event. For those who choose to pre-register for the event, purchase of a ticket will include a free SweetWater crawfish boil t-shirt, two free SweetWater pints, a SweetWater souvenir glass and all you can eat crawfish.
Fleurish Sustainable Fashion Show
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 24, the Fleurish Runway show will take place at Ijams Nature Center. The show will feature styles by several local hair and makeup artists, as well as locally-made sustainable outfits.
Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on the Fleurish website, and all proceeds will go to support Ijams Nature Center.