With modern retail prices rapidly rising and mass production of clothing and decor items resulting in substantial waste, shopping secondhand is increasingly becoming more important.
While it can be more difficult to find properly fitting items in thrift and vintage stores, it is well worth the effort, as shoppers can often find unique, standout pieces to incorporate into their wardrobes.
These Knoxville thrift stores aim to provide a cost-efficient, environmentally friendly approach to fill your shopping desires.
Retrospect Vintage Store
This locally-owned store offers a myriad of vintage items, ranging from old-fashioned clothing and accessories to retro couches and stereos. Retrospect is a perfect store for people who are looking for timeless pieces to include in their wardrobe or home.
The store is located at 1121 N Central Street, and it is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
French Fried Vintage
Offering vintage clothing, accessories and shoes, this store provides the perfect selection of vintage items to spice up your wardrobe. With a variety of different styles and neatly assorted clothing, it is easy to navigate this store and find clothing that works for you.
Located at 1520 N Central Street, this store is conveniently close to Retrospect, so if you are looking for a day full of thrifting, this is a great option. Their hours are 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Planet Xchange
Not only does Planet Xchange have inclusive clothing for people of all genders and sizes, but they also work to curate a selection of trendy, fashionable clothing brands such as American Eagle, Nike and Urban Outfitters for a reduced price.
This resale store is located at 7240 Kingston Pike and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.
Four Seasons Vintage Decor & More
Offering a wide assortment of antique household items and clothing, this store offers shoppers an opportunity to enhance their living spaces with unique, one-of-a-kind items, while also helping to reduce mass production and waste.
Located at 5710 Kingston Pike, this store’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.
POP Weasel Emporium
This pop culture shop includes a carefully chosen selection of nostalgic secondhand items from a variety of past trends and categories from the ‘50s, ’60s, ’70s and more, as well as the works of local artists.
The shop is located at 611 N Gay Street, and it is open from 12-7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.