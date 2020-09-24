After what felt like a months-long standoff between the two companies, we finally have definitive details on the release date and prices of the next-gen consoles.
Starting off with Xbox, the possible price of the system had leaked online. However, the big surprise wasn’t exactly the price. Instead, it was the reveal of a second next-gen Xbox. Dubbed the Series S, this new Xbox is noticeably smaller than its larger brother and its flat design makes it look like a speaker device.
On the Xbox website, Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox, shared more details about the Series S console.
“We believe that access to the next generation should be available to everyone. And we know that price is an important factor for many of our fans,” Spencer said. “To complement Xbox Series X and invite more players into the next generation sooner, we built Xbox Series S — an all-digital, next-gen console designed to deliver everything that is core to next-generation gaming – faster load times, higher frame rates, and richer, more dynamic worlds – in our smallest, sleekest Xbox ever.”
Affordability does seem to be the key feature of the Series S, especially with it coming in at the surprisingly low price of $299.99. While it lacks certain features of its older brother, such as native 4K, smaller internal memory and a built-in disc drive, it does make for an appealing entry point into next-gen gaming.
Just to give you an idea, the Series X is priced at $499.99. This system, in conjunction with Game Pass, could make it a lucrative offer for gamers who can’t quite afford the $500 price tag yet.
On the PlayStation side of things, they also have a few surprises. The price of the PS5 is $499.99. However, the all-digital version that was showcased along with the base PS5 is priced at $399.99, a hundred dollars less than a base PS5.
In addition to this news, PlayStation has also made some significant news about its first party titles. On the PlayStation blog, Sony revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Horizon Forbidden West will also release on PS4. Players who purchase the PS4 versions of these games will also receive free upgrades to the PS5 version.
If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you will also receive access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, detailed the new service on the PlayStation blog.
“For PlayStation Plus members, we’ll have a special new offering on PS5 – the PlayStation Plus Collection. PS5 owners with PS Plus will be able to download and play a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, like Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more,” Ryan said. “The PS Plus Collection will be an added benefit to the existing PS4 benefits that PS Plus members receive for a single subscription price.”
This PlayStation Plus Collection allows PS5 owners access to some of the best games of the previous generation on top of the benefits that already come with being a PS Plus member.
The Series S and X are slated to release on Nov. 10, and the PS5 will release shortly after on Nov. 12.