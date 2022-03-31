The X factor can make or break a film.
“X” is a slasher homage from writer and director Ti West, known for “In a Valley of Violence” and “The House of the Devil.” It marks his return to the horror genre since his 2013 film “The Sacrament.” It was distributed by A24.
Set in 1979, the film follows Maxine Minx and her boyfriend Wayne in Texas as they go to shoot a porn film along with actors Bobby-Lynne and Jackson Hole and their crew RJ and Lorraine. They rent out a guesthouse on a creepy farm run by an elderly couple, filming their movie without their knowledge. However, jealousy arises and the old couple begins to terrorize the group over their film.
As a warning, this film contains explicit themes and depictions of adult video content, as referenced by its title, which will be discussed briefly in this article.
“X” acts as an homage to the classic slasher films of yore, specifically “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.” Even with its dedication to capturing that aesthetic, it doesn’t quite nail the grimy and terrifying nature of that film.
The film contains a fully utilized cast, especially Mia Goth as both Maxine and the elderly Pearl. She plays both roles extremely well, balancing the individual wants and desires of each character. Alongside her, there’s Jenna Ortega as Lorraine, Martin Henderson as Wayne, Scott Mescudi — also known as Kid Cudi — as Jackson, Brittany Snow as Bobby-Lynne and Owen Campbell as RJ.
Everyone performs well given the context of the film and their characters. They capture the slasher and pornographic nature of the film and what they’re expected of within the movie. Jenna Ortega specifically continues to be a highlight within horror films this year, and her performance here is great.
The story itself follows the slasher formula pretty faithfully, with some classic tropes thrown in there for good measure. The creepy gas station, the rundown farm, the classic van and the blending of porn with horror all make an appearance.
That latter point is one of the main observations of the film. It commentates on the nature of porn while subtextually comparing it to horror films and what people expect from both of them. It deconstructs those expectations by stating within the film that what they’re making is higher cinema, not just something that people watch to get to the good stuff.
In that case, if the goal was to make something unsatisfactory then this film succeeds. Joking aside, it ultimately doesn’t do anything to truly elevate itself above what it’s commenting on, with the horror elements neither sticking out nor leaving a terrifying impact. It’s good and it fits the movie well, but it never scared me throughout the entirety of its runtime. It doesn’t help that the slow burn portion is extremely slow so that when it does get there it feels too late.
It's not that the film needs to be gory or have inventive kills to be scary, as that's what it's critiquing in relation to other slasher films. However, it needs something for the horror to actually land and leave an unsettling feeling, and this film doesn't quite capture that within its horror elements.
That being said, the other themes that the film discusses are more interesting. One of the main themes is sexual freedom and the importance of expressing that. It becomes a major portion of the film that certain characters are sexually repressed and have no avenue to take out their frustrations, as well as being influenced by televangelists about the nature of sex.
It’s a theme that the film presents with nuance and understanding, even when it appears a little shallow at times. If anything, it does help to elevate the film a little bit above the horror elements and conflation with horror and porn, but it’s not full enough to hold any engagement for long.
On the positive side, the technical aspects of this film are excellent. The cinematography captures the essence of the film’s that it takes inspiration from. It not only utilizes the entire frame well, but does so with harsh shadows, sharp angles and beautifully lit and grimy landscapes. Also, the porn scenes are replicated quite well, with the classic aspect ratio and film grain.
The score and soundtrack fuse together haunting moans with the funky sounds of an old porn film. It matches each scene well while giving the film some of its only tension. The soundtrack itself is perfectly curated.
However, the best part of the entire film is the editing. There are several techniques and scene transitions that are used expertly within this film, like when the film cuts between a scene to a similar scene within the porn film. There’s also one scene that has a pretty perfect cut within it, which is easily the best scene in the film. It’s the most stylish and interesting aspect of the film.
“X” is a decent homage to classic slashers that doesn’t quite live up to the horror of those films. But its technical elements, acting and themes make it a more interesting film despite itself.
To be clear, this film is well made, especially within the camera and editing work. It’s fairly impressive at times, whether it’s from a great transition or the fun performances. But the horror elements just didn’t land for me.
That being said, some of its themes are interesting points of discussion, and they do help to elevate it above some of the schlocky slasher movies. But if you want elevated horror films, I think that there are better films, like Ari Aster or Robert Eggers’ films.
However, as an homage to films like “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” Ti West shows that he has an understanding of the genre and how to replicate those aesthetics. Fans of the genre and those films are sure to love this movie. Personally, I just wish it didn’t take so long to get where it was heading.
Rating: 3 ½ out of 5 torches.