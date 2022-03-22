At the end of 2021, Wordle was unleashed onto the world. The browser-based word puzzle quickly rose in popularity due to its deceptively simplistic nature and accessibility, and websites hopped on the bandwagon by publishing strategy guides to help players preserve their delicious winning streaks — points of great pride.
Wordle’s popularity has also spawned a host of clones and parodies. Wordle wearing thin? Has your streak gone up in smoke? Here are six Wordle alternatives to keep the gears in your brain turning.
Lewdle
Lewdle is Wordle’s badder, bigger brother. The premise is entirely the same: five letters, six turns. The twist lies in the type of words. Lewdle’s daily puzzle is drawn from a saucily sinful bank of innuendos, obscenities and profanity. Don’t be fooled by the game’s juvenile antics — while more familiar slang like “booty” and “daddy” have made appearances, more obscure words have also been used, such as “quims.” This is definitely not your grandma’s Wordle alternative.
Absurdle
Is Wordle not hard enough for you? Absurdle might be the game for you. On the surface, Absurdle looks just like Wordle. However, unlike Wordle, Absurdle does not have a singular solution. The game starts with over 2,000 possible solutions, and the AI can change the word on a whim. It is up to the player to attempt to trap the AI into one word. The game helps players, much like Wordle, by keeping track of the letters that have been used, but it is still a supremely difficult challenge reserved for the most hardcore.
Worldle
Did you play GeoGuessr in grade school? Meet its and Wordle’s love-child, Worldle. Players are presented with the outline of a country or territory, and they have six guesses to figure it out. With each incorrect guess, the game provides the player with clues, such as directional markers and distance. For additional challenge, players can also choose to hide the image or have it rotated at a random angle.
Framed
Framed is the movie buff’s Wordle. Players are given a still from a movie and have six guesses to guess where it is from. With each incorrect guess, the still changes, gradually getting easier. Players can also scroll back and forth between frames. However, this does not mean Framed is any easier than the game it pays tribute to — the game draws images from everything from blockbuster hits to indie darlings. The stills themselves do not give much information from the get-go: a hand, some floorboards or a window are the types of images players are presented with.
Heardle
Heardle is for the music-lovers out there. Every day, at the stroke of midnight, Heardle presents players with a snippet from a song. The game draws its snippets from a playlist of the most streamed songs within the last decade, although it does not mean that players will be familiar with every song they hear. Heardle has even spawned its own spin-offs, such as one for popular Korean boyband BTS called “BTS Heardle.”
Adverswordle
Adverswordle flips the script. Instead of players being quizzed, it puts control in their hands. Adverswordle asks players to come up with their own word and watch as an AI attempts to guess it. Players are offered insights to the AI’s thought process through a little robot icon, which shares its thoughts through a speech bubble. Unlike Wordle, there is no limit on guesses, as the goal is to puzzle the AI for as long as possible.