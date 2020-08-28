You would be forgiven for mistaking Windbound as a Zelda clone on your first glance. Its cell-shaded art-style and brightly colored world certainly evokes the same aesthetic of Breath of the Wild and Wind Waker. However, you would be doing yourself a huge disservice by dismissing Windbound as a poor imitation. Windbound captures the same sense of adventure from the games it was inspired by while also carving out its own unique identity.
Windbound is a survival adventure game set in a sea of procedurally generated islands. You play as Kara, a young nomad who has been separated from her sea-faring clan after a violent storm. Stranded and alone, Kara will need to use the limited resources available to her in order to survive and find her way back home. The game is divided up into chapters, and, in order for Kara to move on to the next chapter, she has to find and activate three shell shaped shrines that are spread across the islands.
In terms of gameplay, Windbound has more in common with survival games like Don’t Starve than it does with the Zelda series. You see many trademarks of the survival genre present in the game, such as needing to manage your hunger and stamina. Most of your time will be spent collecting and crafting as you sail from one island to the next.
Death also carries a heavy penalty. Once you die, you will restart at the beginning of the game with nothing but the items you happened to have on hand at the time. You can also lower the difficulty so that upon death, you restart at the chapter you were on rather than the whole game.
Windbound lacks polish in certain areas of its gameplay, namely its controls and menu systems. Kara feels clunky to control, from the way she moves to the how she aims with weapons. Her movement can feel a bit off, such as how it is inconsistent on what ledges she will grab. I often had to try multiple times jumping at the same ledge before she’d finally hoist herself up.
Menus also feel cumbersome to navigate. One example of this happens when you try to open your inventory. For you to access your inventory, you have to always open your crafting menu first. Considering how much inventory management you will end up doing, menu fiddling gets tiring real quick.
However, despite some of its flaws, Windbound shines through in its moment to moment gameplay. At the heart of any good adventure is a story, and Windbound is a verifiable playground of emergent moments. Death carries a heavy price, and while such a prospect may be intimidating for some player, I actually found it quite riveting. I found myself playing cautiously, always making conscious decision of whether to take a risk or not.
One moment I distinctly remember was the first time I fought a creature called the Gloomharrow. I had entered that fight woefully under-prepared, and I came very close to paying the price. With my spear nearly broken and down to my last bit of health, I booked it further into the island. Once I felt I was safe, I crafted a campfire to cook some health restoring food while I fixed up a new spear. I had this nagging thought the whole time that somewhere on this island, the Gloomharrow still lurked. As I prepared to go hunting after the monster, I noticed a small set of ruins jutting just off the shore of the island. After swimming towards the ruins, I was able to uncover some oil bombs that were stored there as well as a recipe to craft more. The next time I faced the Gloomharrow, I came prepared with newly crafted bombs. I knew it was the same creature I had fought before because it had the same amount of health from the last time we faced each other. The bombs turned out to be a resounding success, and I felt a sense of victory once the Gloomharrow fell.
Not only was this a personally memorable moment, but also served a great example of how Windbound rewards their player not for their twitch reflexes, but for their cunning and smart decision making. Everything you need for success is provided by the game, it just depends on how you use it.
The one thing that truly sets Windbound apart is its boat building and sailing mechanics. The player is given a surprising amount of choice in how you build and customize your boat. Not only can you choose from different hulls and sails, but you also get to design your own layout for the ship. Its important to keep this in mind since all of the sailing is physics-based. At the start of the game, I had made a simple raft with a sail to carry me from one island to the next. Once I had enough resources, I decided to craft a bigger and faster sail for my boat. However, the sail would catch too much wind and make my boat prone to capsizing since it didn’t have enough weight to keep it on the water. It proved to be an invaluable learning experience.
Your boat is both your lifeline and your home at sea. You can outfit it however you wish and even set up crafting fires and storage containers to make yourself truly at home. Its important to take care of and improve your boat as you will need it for the game’s final challenges: the crossings.
Before Kara can move on to the next chapter, she first has to survive the crossings that are between them. Crossings put your sailing skills to the test as waves and winds become more violent, and obstacles that threaten to tear up your ship dot your path. Navigating these crossings is a tense experience, and much like the islands, they only get more varied and dangerous the further you progress into the game.
I came away from Windbound surprised. It’s a game that thoroughly satisfied my inner adventurer as it balanced calm moments of sailing the lonely seas with moments of excitement and curiosity that comes with the discovery of something new. While my runtime with the game was somewhat on the short side, clocking in at a little over 12 hours, it’s a game that has left me with some wonderful stories to share.
Windbound has proven itself to be one the biggest surprises of 2020 in terms of games for me. While some of its clunkiness and survival mechanics is sure to be a deal breaker for some, I urge players to give this game a shot. You’re bound to walk away with stories of your own on the open seas.
Review code provided by Deep Silver. Game reviewed on Xbox One X.
4/5 Torches