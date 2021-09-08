This weekend there will be tons to do all over the city of Knoxville. This article will give readers a starting point and inform local residents about some events this coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
However, this is just a small list of the possibilities; there is so much going on this weekend that it would be impossible to cover it all!
Friday
Head down to the Mill & Mine on Depot Avenue in Old City to see the Nashville-based rock band Colony House kick off their 2021 North American “Back Before You Know It” tour. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. with Fleurie opening. Friday is also the day that their new EP, “Rotten Tomatoes,” is available everywhere.
If you are looking for something a little quieter for Friday evening, in North Knoxville there will be a vending machine art show. The title of the exhibit is “Good Things (Small Packages),” and features tiny art from eight different artists.
The art will be on display for visitors to view and purchase. A minimum purchase of $25 will guarantee you an original piece of art that is 2’’ or less in size. Located on North Central Street, the show will last from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Saturday
If you are wanting to hear some live classic 80’s rock, there will be a Jon Bon Jovi tribute show at Scruffy City Hall in Market Square played by the band Shot Thru the Heart. Shot Thru the Heart is a professional tribute band that devotes its identity and sound to the music and legacy of Bon Jovi. The show will start at 9:30 p.m.
If you would rather laugh than sing on Saturday, check out TwoShoes Comedy with comedian Jaasona and his grandma at the Cook Loft on Gay Street. The show lasts from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. You must be 21 years or older to get in.
Sunday
The New Ground Music Festival will be taking place at Lakeshore Park starting at 1:00 p.m. The headliners include Nordista Freeze, Illiterate Light and Knoxville native Briston Maroney. There will also be other artists, aftershow activities, silent discos and art galleries. Tickets are still available for around $25!
If you aren't interested in seeing any live music or being outside in the heat, author, comedian and humorist, David Sedaris, will be at the Bijou Theater at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Sedaris is the author of 10 books and is a regular contributor to the New York Times. His show will feature a reading and book signing as a part of a tour promoting his 2020 book, “A Carnival of Snackery.”