Every month, binge watchers eagerly wait to see what their favorite streaming services will add to their endless selection of some of the world’s favorite movies and TV shows. Here’s what you can expect to hit some of your favorite streaming services this week!
Netflix
- “MeatEater” (Season 9) - Docu Series
- “SING ON!” (Season 1) - US regional edition of the Karaoke singing competition hosted by Tituss Burgess
- “The Devil All the Time” (2020) - With notable names like Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson, this will be one of the biggest fall movie releases yet.
- “Baby” (Season 3) - Italian Drama
- “Challenger: The Final Flight” (Season 1) – Produced by J.J. Abrams, this docu-series will shed light on the Challenger space program.
- “Criminal: UK” (Season 2) – Step inside some of the most intense interrogation rooms right from the comfort of your own home.
- “Dr Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed” (2020) – Dive into the stand-up special of nonsense traditional healers and showoffs.
- “The Paramedic” / “El Practicante” (2020) – Spanish Thriller
- “Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out” (2020) – Children’s animated title.
- “Dragon’s Dogma” (Season 1) – A new anime series based on the video game franchise.
- “Residue” (2020) – Merawi Gerima, tells the story of a young filmmaker in this small independent film, who returns home to tell his childhood.
- “The Last Word” / “Das Letzte Wort” (Season 1) – German Comedy Series
- “Whipped” (2020) – Indonesian comedy drama
- “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Season 1) – Animated Dreamworks film
- “American Barbeque Showdown” (Season 1) — A reality series showcasing the skills of cooks and their BBQ abilities.
Hulu
Although Hulu has already welcomed some fan favorites for the month of September, comedy series “Pen15” will debut season 2 on Sept. 18. With the year 2020 throwing everyone off balance, Anna and Maya still continue to share their middle school millennium teenage curiosity.
Along with “Pen15,” here’s what else to expect on Hulu this week.
- “Archer” (Season 11) — Animated television series.
- “Babyteeth“ – A powerful coming-of-age story that shares the life of two opposites and their colliding worlds.
- “The Fight” – This film takes a look at some of the people who work on the front lines for the ACLU.
- “Sherman’s Showcase” – Time travel through good music from some of your favorite legends in this fictional musical show. Inspired by fan favorites, “Soul Train” and “Laugh-In.”
- “StarDog and TurboCat” – Family-friendly animated action movie
- “Gemini Man” – Actor Will Smith embodies an elite assassin.
Theaters
Also, don’t forget Knoxville movie theaters have opened back up and are practicing social distancing so that you and your family can enjoy the new movies coming to theaters.
- “The Secrets We Keep” (2020) - Starring Chris Messina and Amy Seimetz, this film takes place in post-World War II, telling the story of four Europeans whose paths cross fatefully.
- “Infidel” (2020) – Contemporary political thriller inspired by true events that took place in the Middle East
- “Blackbird” (2020) – A remake of the Danish film Silent Heart
- “The Way I See It” (2020) - This film highlights two former presidents, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, through the lens of former Chief White House Photographer Pete Souza, who served for two very different administrations.
- “The Dark Divide” (2020) – Based on the true story of butterfly expert Dr. Robert Pyle’s journey across of America’s largest undeveloped wildlands.
Now that you’ve been briefed on what is hitting some of your favorite streaming services this week, as well as coming to a theater near you, it is time you plan out what you’ll watch first. Don’t forget the snacks!