Coming in hot this week is the debut chapter of “Sakamoto Days” by mangaka Yuto Suzuki.
The review for this chapter is sitting snuggly at the bottom of the page, and it can be said definitively that it far surpasses last week’s debut chapter of “Build King” by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro, famous for the manga “Toriko.”
“One Piece” Chapter 996
“One Piece” Chapter 996 brings us closer to the individual battle matchups.
In an unexpected turn, we’re seeing Franky coming up against Sasaki, an opponent most fan theorists predicted Jinbei to take on.
Meanwhile, Tama has inserted herself into the story in a surprisingly active way. She didn’t just let the plot drag her there. She went out of her way to capture enemy ships with her devil fruit ability and sailed there herself.
Now that she’s arrived, the tides may turn thanks to the help of her devil fruit.
Finally, with Luffy and Big Mom about to converge upon Kaido at the roof, things are looking to be taking shape for the final conflict of Wano Act III. For next week, though, the most interesting thing will be to see Sanji run off one more to investigate what he heard with his observation haki.
Overall, the chapter pushed the plot forward in meaningful ways that was both consistent with the “One Piece” formula, and also in surprising ways.
4/5 Torches
“Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 130
While this chapter finally pushed the fight with Mahito forward to feel like some progress has been made, everything still feels drawn out.
Abilities are just flying willy-nilly. People are being egregiously wounded without narrative importance. Everything going on just feels like it means nothing.
Perhaps Gege is seeking to take the record for longest manga fight. We have been slogging through an endless montage of battles against one guy for the last 47 chapters after all.
3/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 94
Admittedly, this chapter is just in line with the gore. It’s nothing different from the fights we’ve previously seen, actually lacking in complexity due to Denji’s weakened form.
The outcome of what’s going on is something that is to be looked forward to, as for now it just appears like Denji will die for no reason.
What’s the point of fighting at all? He knew he’d lose from the beginning.
Something that is important to note, contrasting this chapter from earlier installments, is that author Tatsuki Fujimoto’s depiction of movement and action has improved.
He’s improved his use of blur lines and perspective, so now the bodies appear to move more organically, and less like static dolls being dragged across the page.
3.5/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 41
Chapter 41 was certainly enjoyable. Discovering the context of Andy’s past and the losses he’s suffered through is a good way to ingratiate reader’s with a protagonist whose lived a long life.
So far his past had been a mystery, but now we get to see what makes him tick.
The delivery of it all is a bit forced, but the content is important for the manga as a whole.
3.5/5 Torches
“Ayakashi Triangle” Chapter 22
Impeccably, this chapter confirms that the end of this arc was just the end of the beginning and the beginning of the true story.
Taking chapter 22 into account specifically, but also considering the previous 21 chapters, a fine infrastructure has been developed for a long run series.
We’ve learned enough about our protagonists and their motivations have been well established. Even Shirogane, the initial antagonist, has become a staple of the series and someone readers can empathize with as an anti-hero.
The development of Suzu and Matsuri’s relationship is the most important aspect defined by this chapter as well, and has been the purpose of the entire arc up to this point.
Even preserving the comedic aspect of their relationship, the dynamic between the has evolved in an enjoyable, marketable way for the genre.
4/5 Torches
“Hard Boiled Cop and Dolphin” Chapter 20
Honestly, this chapter is rather goofy, yet still continues to tie the mystery of the sea cult to the slice-of-life genre.
The punch-line of the chapter isn’t as standout or effective as previous entries, but it’s still an enjoyable read once you get past the opening.
Starting out, the context isn’t well enough established to understand what’s being talked about. It’s a bit jarring jumping in, which at first made it hard to keep reading.
Skipping the chapter and reading a different series was more appealing than trying to dig through the sudden dense text that didn’t make sense from last week’s installment.
One you get through it though, it does make sense to the plot, and the rest of the chapter is funny enough to be passable.
3/5 Torches
“Phantom Seer” Chapter 13
The train of thought that developed while reading this entry was, “wow, Kurose is finally doing something helpful.”
Up to now, it’s felt like he’s just been standing at the sidelines watching everyone else, acting like he’s helpful by speaking to the audience.
The chapter succeeds in that it moves to end the conflict in a way that doesn’t ruin the momentum of the series, but also feels satisfying. Had it ended in a more definitive way, all momentum would be lost and the series would have to start from scratch.
One aspect that has become more prominent this chapter is Senju’s perspective on Yayoi. The way she considered her came off in much the same way that Gojo sensei is perceived in “Jujutsu Kaisen.”
The impression arises that a very similar plotline might occur in “Phantom Seer” as has gone on in the aforementioned series.
If that happens, this series can expect some harsh criticism for being derivative and a copycat, especially since it’s already riding that fine line on premise alone.
3/5 Torches
“Sakamoto Days” Chapter 1
As an introductory chapter, “The Legendary Hitman” does a phenomenal job from all angles.
The chapter keeps the number of moving pieces small, allowing the reader to become accustomed to the world and characters. By the final page the personalities and motivations are established, the promise of what kind of story is being told is clear and the potential for future conflict is laid out.
Most importantly, the titular character Mr. Sakamoto is characterized flawlessly. Despite being completely silent and unreadable in expression, his personality through action is blaringly clear.
There is a lot of promise narratively for this series based on this chapter.
Artistically, though slightly cartoonish, there is a lot of strength in the way style compliments the story’s genre. Furthermore, the action shots were drawn well enough to give the illusion of true motion.
This is true to the extent that “Sakamoto Days” is more well drawn than current flagship titles in “Weekly Shonen Jump.” In terms of art quality, it surpasses both “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “Chainsaw Man” without trouble.
Yes, there are still the marks of an unseasoned manga artist. Perspective issues are noticeable, for example, but those problems are sparse enough to not be glaring.
This is certainly a solid start that deserves some praise, standing out from the crowd and delivering an enjoyable story and cast of characters.
4.5/5 Torches