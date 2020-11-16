If you’re a fan of the hit manga “Toriko,” written and illustrated by Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro, you might want to check out the opening chapter of his new series “Build King.”
Meanwhile, it appears Gege Akutami of “Jujutsu Kaisen” fame has missed his deadline and as a result had to draw up some gag pages to fill the chapter’s slot.
Jumping over to “One Piece” on its road to 1000 chapters, Pirate King Luffy might be the most deserving way to title it thanks to Nami’s undying devotion to her captain. She has complete faith in him, and so should the audience.
Will Oda make it to 1000 before the end of the year? Stay tuned.
“One Piece” Chapter 995
Though a lot of this week’s chapter might feel cluttered and unfocused, the race to chapter 1000 is well underway.
Chapter 995 carried with it references to the Alabasta Arc and the beginning of a revenge match.
But it also carries with it Nami’s utter refusal to betray her captain’s loyalty. Even with her life on the line, Nami would rather die than deny her belief in Luffy.
The scene is powerful, but it ends with the answer to a question fans have been asking for a while: where’s Tama?
With Tama’s appearance, though things are going sorely for the Straw Hats, the tides might be turning.
3.5/5 Torches
“My Hero Academia” Chapter 291
In the continuation of Dabi’s manipulation of the masses, it looked like the end might have come for the #1 Hero Endeavor. However, Dabi’s speech might be riddled with both truths and lies, as the ending of the chapter might’ve blown a hole in his plan.
Realistically, devoting almost two entire chapters to a speech is a bit much, but the arrival of Best Jeanist seems to put the action back into the story.
The most interesting thing about the chapter is that what Dabi said about his childhood with Endeavor didn’t line up with what we saw on the page.
3/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 93
Chapter 93 is mostly a boring chapter with an ending that seems rushed.
However, it may mean more than we currently understand. It’s unlikely Denji can win in this situation, but based on the context, his actual plan might be to die and resurrect in hell so he can find Power.
Though it was cool to see Denji claiming he wanted to keep on living, overall the chapter doesn’t do much for the manga when compared to the rest of the series.
2.5/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 40
Andy’s memories are vast, and so now the training arc has entered into his memories that span back to the dawn of time.
Again, the entire situation is wackier than what’s normal for the series, but the exploration of Andy’s past is something that will be incredible to read.
The question is begged, is this chapter interesting to read itself. Well, not really. It merely teases what could be interesting in the future.
3/5 Torches
“Ayakashi Triangle” Chapter 21
Heading toward the climax, Matsuri regains his male form and is in perfect fighting form thanks to a technicality, and furthermore conjures up a new technique integral to his victory through the power of a flashback.
Honestly, Matsuri’s new ability is rather contrived, what you’d call an asspull, but the return of his male form makes a lot of sense.
The chapter’s progression felt as if this was not the end of the series. Instead it might simply be the end of a saga.
3.5/5 Torches
“Hard Boiled Cop and Dolphin” Chapter 19
This week’s chapter was truly a return to form. The comedy was on point for its brand.
Moreover, the focus on Chako’s personality did a lot to continue to flesh the young girl out, which is vital when considering she’s the most important character.
It would be fair to say this week’s entry is a bit jarring when situated next to the darkness of the previous arc, but it is solid enough on its own that it makes up for it by the end.
4/5 Torches
“Phantom Seer” Chapter 12
The abrupt entry of Aibetsu into the recent conflict doesn’t make much sense, which coincides with just how rushed the progression of this manga feels.
That being said, the visuals depicting the action were well executed, and Aibetsu’s entry looked cool. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense.
It would have been far more appealing to see the duo fighting Senjudoji actually fight as a team and have a drawn out struggle. They could’ve failed, too. This would have given more time for Aibetsu’s training to make her entry feel deserved.
3.5/5 Torches