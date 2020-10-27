Manga get axed quickly in “Weekly Shonen Jump.” If they don’t perform well with their first volume, they’re done. It’s business, after all.
Sometimes, a series comes a long that doesn’t get much attention in ratings, but consistently puts out great content.
“Phantom Seer” is one of those series. Though it comes from the hands of two rookie mangaka, the quality of its content week after week is impressive. This time, the duo has popped off once again as they begin what could be their first big story arc.
“One Piece” Chapter 993
This weeks chapter was a bit chaotic, because it covered a lot of places and a lot of different people. In doing so it pushed the plot forward in a number of locales, but wasn’t able to create a consistent push.
Everything this week felt incremental, scattered and lackluster. Even Yamato’s defense of Momonosuke and Kaido’s counterattack don’t do a whole lot when sharing space with three or four other plotlines.
3/5 Torches
“Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 127
First and foremost, chapter 127 starts out with an incredible cover page — just getting that out there.
Seeing Yuji mentally broken and Todo fighting Mahito was a good change of pace, but the quick turn arounds in Yuji’s mental fortitude could have been dragged out another chapter.
However, readers can feel a bit assured that there won’t be a retconning of consequences thanks to Gege’s designing of Arata’s cursed ability as an injury stasis rather than an actual healing ability.
Arata’s abilities make him incredibly useful as a healer support, but also don’t trivialize the lasting injuries character’s may sustain in battle. By doing so, the tension remains, but people can still be saved.
Hopefully there will continue to be consequences for what’s going on, and it won’t all be reversed and retconned, but if that were to be the case Gege would’ve written Arata to have a hard heal instead.
4/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 90
This chapter will likely go down as a “top 10 anime betrayal.”
In fact, Power’s entire revival is an incredible direction that came out of left field, but doesn’t break any of the rules that have already been established.
Furthermore, her Devil form is unique compared to the Weapon Devils we’ve been seeing, and the abilities she displayed were really cool to boot.
While things have been chaotic and even overwhelming lately, the turns continue to make the situation more interesting, thought provoking and enjoyable to read.
4.5/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 37
As the last chapter suggested, the current direction is a little odd. It’s certainly not something that most readers will find hugely interesting.
The whole plotline here is so silly and bizarre that it essentially ruins the importance of the situation itself.
While the concept of it all is tied into the story, its introduction came out of nowhere and wasn’t hinted at prior. There are a number of ways a similar idea could have been implemented without it feeling like fan-fiction.
2/5 Torches
“Ayakashi Triangle” Chapter 17
Another amazing color page begins this chapter, boasting beautiful composition and a soft color palette.
One of the character’s featured on it is Sosuke Hinojiki, and for good reason. Not only is he a cool villain so far, the situation revolving around him stresses the story motif in a pointed manner.
The way his existence is tied into Shirogane’s past and the motivations that come along with that also play into the established plot in a concise way that doesn’t make the reader question the history too much.
Even his desire to consume Suzu isn’t a stretch from what we know about her and the qualities she possesses as a medium.
Hopefully, next week’s chapter pushes the story to more emotionally impactful places. Ninokuru’s stalling of the Iyo should show Ninokuru in desperate straits. It shouldn’t be easy.
And along those same lines Matsuri shouldn’t win against Sosuke in a panel or two like he has in every other fight. This one needs to push the protagonists physically, mentally and emotionally.
4/5 Torches
“Hard Boiled Cop and Dolphin” Chapter 16
Continuing off from last week the mystery of the severed legs isn’t yet resolved, but some sort of conclusion seems to be on the horizon. It may be only a partial conclusion though.
A lot of that has to do with the oddness of the plotline in this “High Tide Blues” arc. It doesn’t make much sense, feeling as if only half of a story is being told compared to how the arc began.
The comedy now is lackluster, and the life the manga once had muted because of it.
2/5 Torches
“Phantom Seer” Chapter 9
Again “Phantom Seer’s” world building is phenomenal moving into what might be the first big arc of the series.
This one ties together Iori’s past and motivations, Riku’s existence as a beckoning hand and even the greater shaman world.
Though the primary protagonists are separated they still feel inherently tied together because of how this plotline is being setup and how Riku falls into it.
The best thing the chapter has going for it is how it introduced the phantom Senjudoji. Essentially, it might be one of the most provoking antagonist introductions an early chapter of a shonen manga has put forth in a long time.
5/5 Torches