In this issue of “Weekly Shonen Jump,” many of the newer series have put forth some of their best content to try and make a name for themselves.
It’s always great seeing new series do well and put out work at the same level as the flagship titles, so definitely check them out if you haven’t already.
“My Hero Academia” Chapter 284
Without character, fighting is meaningless, and mangaka Horikoshi understands this.
In short, chapter 284 neatly intersects character development and plot mysteries with the current high-stakes, super-powered battle. In doing so, the reader remains engaged rather than drowning in too much action.
Just like the previous, this chapter boasts dynamic angles in its art, reminiscent of Spider-Man swinging through the towers of New York.
However, much of the paneling is simplistic at best. The chunk in the middle that diverges from the fight could feel to some as a boring waste of time during one of the best fights in the series.
4/5 Torches
“Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 122
Much of the visual storytelling at the beginning of this week’s chapter is hard to decipher. And honestly, a lot of it is due to unclean art, with perspectives and angles constantly changing.
While this does lend itself toward portraying a chaotic fight, such methods are better served only in brief instances with far more characters to cover. In a fight between two there needs to be more tact.
Towards the chapter’s end, though, more focus was given to Kugisaki, who up to this point has felt like a side character despite her role as a tritagonist. It’s nice to see this focus given to one of the female cast members, reminding readers that it isn’t just the boys who can hold their own.
In fact, “Jujutsu Kaisen” as a whole does a good job at representing strong female fighters.
3/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 85
Chapter 85 is difficult to judge from the outset. In a sense, it succeeds in portraying the Chainsaw Devil in its—assumedly—true form. Readers see both the innate carnage as well as the relationship it has with Denji.
Simultaneously, the best word to describe the chapter as a whole is unconcise, and feels like the beginning of a lackluster tangent when things were just getting to be incredible.
Next week’s chapter could see that take thrown in the trash though, as the weekly format leads to opinions made on a lack of context.
Hopefully, the parts of this chapter that lend themselves to speculation on the reader’s end get carried on into future chapters, rather than a rough patch among diamonds.
3.5/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 32
In a chapter dominated by busy panels, Tozuka keeps the thrust of the plot centered around character, yet riddles the pages with mystery and intrigue.
Readers can expect to be shocked and enthralled by the events this week, and equally immersed in speculation on what will happen next.
To keep it brief, “Undead Unluck” makes a huge splash, outshining the magazine’s big hitters this issue.
5/5 Torches
“Ayakashi Triangle” Chapter 13
Oddly enough, “Ayakashi Triangle” attempted to go big with a battle sequence, but then backed off before things could get hot. The entire chapter was a waste of time, succeeding only in displaying Utagawa’s abilities as an Ayakashi.
From an artistic standpoint, however, there are a number of visually interesting pages thanks to Yabuki’s unorthodox panel work. And the battle sequence in question plays out in a smart way.
As a result you get a chapter that feels wasteful, but is still enjoyable to read, and even ends itself off with a cliffhanger of potential importance.
So, while it doesn’t stand out as an icon of good writing, at least it was a fun read.
3/5 Torches
“Hard Boiled Cop and Dolphin” Chapter 11
As enjoyable as the chapter is in its exploration of character and developing its approach to combat, it doesn’t lend itself strongly to its comedic aspects, but they did still land.
That being said, chapter 11 is certainly the most visually appealing chapter when it comes to fight choreography, presenting the first real conflict of the series. Sure, there were brief scuffles earlier, but things are getting real now.
Furthermore, the undersea combat Tamura depicts is incredibly unique, even differentiating itself from “One Piece’s” fishmen karate to the point that there isn’t a similarity.
Its narrative works with the combat that’s occurring as well. It isn’t just a sudden fight. Tamura has woven character motivation and world building into the seams of the fight between Orpheus and Kaji, making for action that has meaning for the story.
4.5/5 Torches
“Phantom Seer” Chapter 4
“Phantom Seer” continues its monster of the week format while introducing new characters and abilities, as per usual. This time, we meet Kenma, a fellow Shaman and rival of Iori.
However, rather than wrapping up its conflict in a single chapter, Goto and Matsuura have extended the conflict into at least two chapters and will likely wrap up next week.
“Phantom Seer” continues to deliver in regard to its comedic art style that blends with its banter driven humor. Simultaneously, it utilizes fun monster concepts to not only create an appealing battle sequence, but also uses its understanding of character to inform how the conflict progresses.
Such writing makes for overall solid content, so much so that at a craft level its practically flawless. Any displeasure one might have would come from personal taste.
5/5 Torches