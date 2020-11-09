A huge fan theory that’s been floating around the internet for a long time just got confirmed in this week’s chapter of “My Hero Academia,” though the splash wasn’t as big as the anticipation.
However, the fallout of said splash may have world altering consequences for the characters involved, especially seeing as one more violent conflict might break out.
“My Hero Academia” Chapter 290 (Spoilers ahead, beware!)
This week’s chapter was mostly dialogue that rolled out the long-time-coming revelation that Dabi is actually the long lost Toya Todoroki.
While the reveal was dramatic and satisfying for fans, it did feel a bit sentimental. And by a bit, I mean overly.
The thing is, Dabi’s tragedy is essentially Shoto’s character arc that we’ve already gone through. For Dabi to come in and repeat the same things, but in a far more dramatic way, doesn’t hit any harder.
Rather, it whimpers.
3/5 Torches
“Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 129
More things just keep happening in this fight, and it isn’t necessarily for the better.
Just like how the Frieza fight in “DBZ” is known for being one of the most dragged out — and actually is the longest fight in anime history — the Mahito fight here feels equally as elongated.
That being said, it has seemingly developed to its final stage seeing as Mahito has finally activated his Domain. The next few attacks should decide everything.
Just as in chapter’s previous, the panels were hard to understand. The fight is so cluttered that it is hard to even appreciate the story right now as pure action.
2.5/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 92
Lots of sitting and talking this week, but the major takeaway is that the Chainsaw Man is now seen as a celebrated hero.
There’s a lot that could mean in terms of story fallout.
As far as progression goes, the chapter was markedly well paced and means a lot for Denji’s psychological growth.
He just hit his lowest point, which means he now must slowly be built back up better than he was before. This chapter began that build up.
4/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 39
Chapter 39 is a little hard to swallow, especially since it’s so fourth wall breaking.
Furthermore, it doesn’t totally make sense to have a training arc just after the characters were implied to have been training for a few months — especially since we haven’t even seen the results of that yet.
Not only that, but the buildup for the fight with the Autumn Uma had no payoff, resulting only in the beginning of the aforementioned training arc.
So what was the point of beginning the fight at all? You can’t claim the Autumn Uma would win when all we’ve seen so far is Andy being nigh invincible with lifetimes of experience.
2.5/5 Torches
“Ayakashi Triangle” Chapter 20
“Ayakashi Triangle’s” 20th chapter feels like the series is winding down, as if it’s been cancelled. If that’s the case, it had a decent run, but it’s possible for more story to continue after this.
On its own, the fight between the Jinyo and Shirogane is enjoyable, but nothing out of the ordinary for a manga in this genre.
However, Suzu’s character growth has been progressed well and even shines in this chapter. Everything that’s been set up is paying off. The question is merely, is this the end?
3.5/5 Torches
“Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin” Chapter 18
It’s rare to hate a character so quickly, but recognize how well written it all is.
That’s how this chapter feels with its antagonists and mysteries involving the sea cult. The mysteries of Orpheus and his past, as well as everything going on with the severed legs, is moving forward swimmingly.
You can’t overlook the appeal such a series has, however it is inconsistent with its heights.
This week too is one of those inconsistencies, where the build up suffered, but the reveal chapters were well done.
3.5/5 Torches
“Phantom Seer” Chapter 11
What initially might’ve been seen as a huge arc now feels just as tiny as those before it, with a climactic battle looming just when the story had gotten moving.
You can’t blame authors for wanting quick pacing when weekly ratings are vital for continued publication, but because of it, story longevity might suffer.
Perhaps the age of long running manga is coming to its end. Though “Phantom Seer” boasts huge strengths in this chapter with its showdown, it feels like its cutting off its own future.
This could be a sign of cancellation for the series, or perhaps the author just wants the first push of the story to be as complete as possible in case of cancellation.
Whatever’s going on with the pacing, Chapter 11 is a strong chapter in all regards.
4/5 Torches