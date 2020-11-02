Though “My Hero Academia” has returned, there hasn’t been any indication of what Horikoshi was working on during his break. Furthermore, Chapter 994 of “One Piece” let fans know it would be on its regularly scheduled break next week.
“One Piece” Chapter 994
Chapter 994 does a lot for the character of Yamato and the progression of the arc.
First and foremost, there is a clear direction in the fight within the festival hall. We know Luffy is headed to the rooftop with the help of Jinbei and Sanji, and Yamato has declared herself by her own name rather than claiming to be Oden.
Yamato says she will die to protect Momonosuke. Whether or not that’s meant to be a death flag for her is unclear.
At the same time, Kin’emon says there will be no honor in dying in battle against Kaido. This too might be a major death flag.
All the while, Queen’s plague will kill those infected within the hour. The time limit has been set for the Straw Hats, and death looms at every corner.
4/5 Torches
“My Hero Academia” Chapter 289
Toga and Ochako’s conflict could have been far more impactful, but it didn’t quite shine when surrounded by everything else going on in this arc.
Along those lines, the entire chapter didn’t hit hard. The final page held some weight for next week, but it was more of a setup for the next major event of this arc.
2.5/5 Torches
“Jujutsu Kaisen” Chapter 128
Most of this chapter didn’t exactly do much for the story. Rather, it was just the continuation of the fight from before without the addition of anything interesting.
One thing to note, though, is that Nobara apparently wiped out around half of Mahito’s total stamina. That’s the most explicit power scaling the series has had outside of the cursed spirit tiers that have never been terribly consistent.
In effect, after fighting Nobara, Mahito was down to 40% of his full power. The entire fight with Yuji didn’t really matter. Nobara did all the big damage.
Outside of that interesting bit, there wasn’t much of consequence this week. Sure, we saw what some of the other Kyoto students were up to, but it didn’t contribute to the chapter. It was exposition for what’s to come at most.
2/5 Torches
“Chainsaw Man” Chapter 91
“Chainsaw Man” seems to be entering its endgame. To avoid going on at length about Power’s farewell to Denji, it’ll have to suffice to look at the chapter’s final note.
When Denji is finally regenerated in his human form, awakes and is asked the question of whether he’s Denji or the Chainsaw Man, and all he does is raise two fingers, the message to the reader is clear.
No further dialogue was necessary. Denji said all he needed to saying goodbye to Power. He’s lived a full life, and now all that’s left for him to do is bring Power back from Hell.
This chapter concluded Denji’s contract to Pochita. For as long as Denji lived out his dreams, Pochita would be his heart, but now that he’s lived them all Denji is no more.
Even though he’s in human form, claiming he is no longer Denji is symbolic of the big turn the series is making, and the impact that final panel gave was perhaps the most impactful in the series.
5/5 Torches
“Undead Unluck” Chapter 38
Though the initial concept for this arc was a bit wacky, the execution of it this chapter is far from campy. In fact, it led to far more interest and intrigue than expected.
One big thing this chapter showed was Fuuko’s character development over the course of the story. We have her holding people at gunpoint these days, when only a short time ago she was a trembling kid.
Overall, it could be said this chapter was a major improvement over the previous.
3.5/5 Torches
“Ayakashi Triangle” Chapter 19
Disregarding all the action in this chapter, the ending was particularly interesting.
It’s unlikely many readers thought Shirogane’s seal would be broken so soon, and who would’ve expected Matsuri to actually fail?
From beginning to end, the tension was thick enough to be cut with a knife, and the raw power exuded by Shirogane’s return is something to remember.
And just as the chapter proper made waves, its final panel sets up for even more interest in next week’s content.
4.5/5 Torches
“Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin” Chapter 17
Again, comedy has been abandoned for a dark atmosphere as the story moves forward in the mystery of the sea cult.
And certainly, the story is moving forward in that direction. The surprise explanation of the severed legs and the imagery depicted this week was something breathtaking. That’s not to say it was beautiful or stunning, but that it was so conceptually raw that it was silencing.
The power is lost when translated into words, so readers should allow the panels to depict a thousand of them.
On top of that, this chapter went back and explained how the buddy cops figured out the schemes going on and were able to respond in such a coordinated way after seemingly being without contact.
In fact, they were in contact, it just wasn’t previously shown. It’s a bit of a retcon, but not too big of a deal in the grand scheme of things.
4/5 Torches
“Phantom Seer” Chapter 10
Chapter 10 continues with Iori and Kurose’s investigation of the disappearing Beckoning Hands, and in doing so explores Iori’s past and what motivates him as a Shaman.
This exploration of character is situated around a fight between the Shaman duo and a phantom that has grown unnaturally large. The resulting conflict is well designed and acts as a way to introduce the reader to Kurose’s abilities.
Furthermore, “Phantom Seer” never fails to disappoint in terms of imagery, using body horror to fantastic effect.
Despite all the positives, it’s also true that the environment in this chapter isn’t visually interesting, resulting in a rather bland dungeon exploration.
4/5 Torches