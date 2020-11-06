The Watch Dogs series is a particularly contentious one among fans of gaming. For the majority of the past decade, the Watch Dogs games have promised big things such as sprawling open worlds, intuitive hacking mechanics and interesting stories.
When Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 released, however, they failed to make much of a lasting impression on gamers, for better or for worse.
The third game in the series, Watch Dogs: Legion, promised to change this. It takes the hacktivist team DedSec out of the United States and brings them to a near future, authoritarian London. Instead of focusing on a single main character like the past two games, Legion now gives players the ability to take control of literally any NPC in the game.
With such impressive promises, Legion looked as if it might be the game that finally cemented Watch Dogs as a must play Ubisoft series. Due to a ton of visual and technical glitches, however, the game is held back from greatness.
As previously stated, Watch Dogs: Legion sees the hacktivist organization DedSec attempting to free London from an authoritarian regime after being framed for a slew of terrorist attacks. DedSec soon learns that they not only have to worry about the government, but also a slew of gangs and other hackers looking to bring ruin to London.
While Ubisoft games are frequently some of the most fun to play on the market, story is never their strong suit, and this rings true with Legion. The lack of any real main character makes it hard to latch onto anyone in the story, and the characters that are there feel pretty hollow. Sure, Bagsley (DedSec’s AI assistant) is pretty funny, but he isn’t much of a character.
Similarly, none of the villains really hold any weight either. The leaders of each of the groups DedSec clashes with all feel incredibly stereotypical and uninteresting, making it hard to get very involved in main story missions.
The most enjoyable aspect of Watch Dogs: Legion is the one it most heavily marked: recruiting random NPCs. The game’s marketing didn’t lie; every single NPC in London can be recruited and turned into a playable character. This process isn’t exactly an easy one, however, as each character requires anywhere from one to three missions to be completed to convince them to join DedSec.
The gameplay loop of finding an interesting NPC and recruiting them is a ton of fun. Each character has different buffs (and sometimes debuffs) that makes them unique. For instance, one character might be a police insider, granted less time in jail if arrested. Another might be a spy, giving them a unique vehicle and weapon.
While not exactly endless, seeing all of the possibilities of NPC abilities and recruiting them was a ton of fun.
What really holds Watch Dogs: Legion back are all of its technical and visual bugs. For a game releasing in 2020 so close to a new console generation, Legion is pretty lacking graphics wise. Character faces and environmental textures in particular don’t necessarily look bad, but they do look like something that would have released back in 2014.
Watch Dogs: Legion’s slew of technical bugs make the game a real deal breaker, at least for now. Over the 30 or so hours put into the game for this review, Legion crashed six different times. Some of these were just out of the blue and some occurred when trying to load into cutscenes but, for a game of Legion’s caliber, there is no excuse for this.
When the game isn’t crashing, it isn’t necessarily holding up very well. Cars frequently glitch into walls, characters glitch around the world and character voices frequently didn’t seem to match their models. On top of all of this, the game features super long load times (at least on Xbox One S), meaning that each crash, fast travel and new area meant between one to five minutes of loading (you heard that right; five minutes).
If you can look past all of these glitches, Watch Dogs: Legion is still a blast to play. It features the same fun gameplay grind as most open world Ubisoft games, which is especially fun if you consider yourself a completionist. Experimenting with each playable character’s different abilities and weapons is also a great time, especially when using specialists such as spies, magicians and digital beekeepers.
Watch Dogs: Legion is definitely not the step forward for the franchise that many were hoping for. While it introduces some fun new gameplay features and has some clever ideas, its constant glitches, subpar graphics and uninteresting story keep it from being a must play title. At the end of the day, however, moment to moment gameplay is still fun.
While Legion may fare better when it is released on next-gen systems, it is probably a better idea to hold back on PS4 or Xbox One. That is, at least until you get your hands on a shiny new PS5 or Series X.
3/5 Torches
Game reviewed on an Xbox One S. Review code provided by Ubisoft.