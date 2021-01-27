Some spoilers ahead for those who haven’t seen “WandaVision,” “Infinity War” or “Endgame” yet!
Disney+ has released many anticipated original series since it’s launch on Nov. 12, 2019. Many Disney fans have been waiting for the release of the new phase of Marvel which includes some new shows like “Loki” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” with a couple of others on the way as well.
The first show of this new Marvel phase is “WandaVision.” It started streaming on Jan. 15 with two episodes and will have, in total, nine episodes, with releases every Friday.
The show stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda, Paul Bettany as Vision, and also features Kathryn Hahn as Agnes and Teyonah Parris as Geraldine.
The show is filmed very differently than some of the other Disney+ originals and gives a fun twist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It takes some elements of classic sitcoms from each decade as each episode is set in a different one. As of now, we have seen openings that were modeled after other famous opening titles, such as 1964’s “Bewitched.”
The show seems like any ordinary sitcom that focuses on a newlywed couple that is trying to fit in and make friends with their neighbors in a small town. But, Wanda and Vision, as we see in the first episode “Filmed Before a Live Studio,” don’t remember getting married or why they came to this town, Westview.
They do still have their powers and have full knowledge of them, but they don’t know much beyond that. This is revealed during their dinner party with Vision’s boss Mr. Hart and his wife, portrayed by Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed, who start acting very strange when Mr. Hart starts choking.
In the second episode, “Don’t Touch That Dial,” the couple are more focused on fitting in with the rest of the town. They take part in a talent show and do a magic act. Vision starts acting unusual and almost reveals their secret. Wanda is quick to cover it up with a little bit of magic.
Vision is also interested in the neighborhood watch as there is some strange activity being reported whereas Wanda tries to impress the other housewives. At the end of this episode, we see that Wanda is pregnant and we see someone, possibly involved with their situation.
In the third episode, “Now in Color,” Wanda gives birth to twins and starts getting uneasy when her friend Geraldine, who we meet in the second episode, starts asking questions about Wanda’s brothers Pietro and Ultron.
The neighbors also are uneasy around Geraldine, talking about how she came out of nowhere. At the end of this episode, it seems that Geraldine somehow gets transported out of 1970s Westview and into, what one can assume, is present day Westview.
Now, as far as placing this story, it’s hard to tell when and where the show takes place. In “Infinity War,” we see that Vision dies due to Thanos taking the Mind Stone that was given to Vision to give him life as well as all of his abilities.
The Scarlett Witch, or Wanda as she most commonly known, fades into dust like many other heroes during the Snap. In Endgame, Wanda and the other heroes who disappeared come back for the final battle that puts an end to Thanos. Vision, however, doesn’t return.
So, it is a bit hard to tell when and where the story takes place. Many fan theories seem to suggest that this is all in Wanda’s head, a fantasy life that she is imagining that she could have had if she and Vision were able to be with each other in another life. This theory is strong, but the third episode’s ending seems to debunk this as well as some other events that happen throughout the first three episodes.
“WandaVision” is, so far, incredible. It’s pretty much what everyone was expecting when the show was first announced and the trailers were released, and so much more. The fact that Wanda and Vision are living a relatively normal suburban life is exciting as well as the fact that there is so much mystery behind it.
The show is shot very well and the creativity behind it is incredible. You see a lot of the elements that you have seen if you were to sit down and watch these episodes in the eras that they were modeled after.
Now, we don’t know how Wanda and Vision ended up in Westview, where these neighbors and the town came from and we don’t know who is behind it yet. But, knowing how Marvel works, it will most likely be a surprise for many with little Easter eggs hidden throughout the series.
“WandaVision” is a show that Marvel fans, as well as fans of those classic sitcoms, will enjoy. The next episode will start streaming on Disney+ this Friday Jan. 29.