Kelsey Hollis, a senior at UT studying journalism and electronic media, recently won the 2022 Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition. Hollis has a long history with these programs and has a passion to help others.
Hollis initially began competing when she was 13 years old and did not win a title during her first year. However, Hollis did not quit there. Since that time, she has won the 2016 Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen competition and was the national second runner-up.
She has also gotten the chance to compete in more than one state. In 2019, she was the Miss Georgia second runner-up and in 2021, she was the Miss Tennessee third runner-up.
Additionally, Hollis is the founder and director of the Miss Houston County Queen of Summer Pageant, where girls in middle and high school with disabilities have an opportunity to be honored.
The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition is a nonprofit organization that is part of the Miss America Organization. The organization awards scholarships to young women to aid in their advancement both academically and professionally. Hollis is the third Black woman to win the title of Miss Georgia.
While serving as Miss Georgia 2022, Hollis earned a $20,000 scholarship and the Betty Cantrell Preliminary On-Stage Interview/Social Impact Pitch, which includes a $300 Scholarship. She also earned a $500 scholarship sponsored by the George and Vickie Corrodino Fund for her contemporary vocal performance.
Hollis is more than grateful for the organization that helped her find success and gave her financial aid. Furthermore, the role of representing her state and bringing awareness to her social and educational impact initiatives is an honor to her.
Hollis’s social impact initiative, “Autism Acceptance: A Platform for Change,” was inspired by her older brother, who was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism spectrum disorder. She works to advocate for the disabled and their families. In 2014, she founded the nonprofit organization, “TAABS: Teaching Autism Awareness By Siblings.”
Additionally, Hollis’s education impact initiative, “A-Cubed: Awareness, Acceptance and Advocacy,” has been presented at 15 different schools and is known for its three-step process.
Throughout her journey, Hollis has been presented with her fair share of obstacles, including integrating her introverted personality into her public persona. Regardless of this, she has kept true to herself and her faith.
Hollis was raised in the church from a young age. However, within the past year, her relationship with God has grown tremendously and has helped her to grow into herself. When asked about her faith, Hollis explained how close her relationship with God has grown.
“My relationship with God evolved from fabricated to authentic. I can always sit down and talk to him regardless of what happens in my life,” Hollis said.
Hollis is originally from Warner Robins, Georgia and transferred to UT after attending Middle Georgia State University. When asked about her time at the university, Hollis explained her experience.
“Being from Warner Robins, it is nowhere close to as big of a city as Knoxville. It was nice to experience something different. I love the atmosphere at Knoxville and the culture that exists within it,” Hollis said.
Although Hollis must take a gap year from UT to serve as Miss Georgia 2022, she plans to further her education to earn a master’s degree in clinical psychology and become a sports psychologist.
Hollis will spend the rest of the year preparing to compete for Miss America, which take place at the Mohegan Sun resort in Connecticut. Dates have not yet been set.