In the frozen wilderness, the only thing you have is your sword and your will to survive. This is the basic premise of Unto the End, an action side-scroller from 2 Ton Studios.
After getting lost during a hunting trip, you have one goal: make it back home. While straightforward in both appearances and in gameplay, Unto the End is a punishing experience that demonstrates surprising depth in both its combat and world-building.
One thing is certain: you will die in Unto the End. It’s a fact that you just need to get used to. You can be impaled on traps, bleed out from your wounds or be cut down in combat. Plenty of things eagerly await your demise, and, though Unto the End can be frustrating and downright unfair at times, that is all part of the experience. Death comes quick, but respawns do as well, so you never have to wait long to overcome that next obstacle in your journey.
The world of Unto the End is deceptively lethal under its simplistic surface, and this also extends towards its combat. In this game, you are not a Witcher or a Jedi, you are just a man with a sword. Don’t expect flashy sword play or fancy combos here.
Combat in Unto the End is downright dirty and you will need to use every resource available to survive. While you do have combos of alternating high and low attacks, most of your swordplay will come down to precise blocks and well-timed dodges.
It only takes a few hits to spell your doom, so your best bet is to always assess your situation and keep your cool. Unto the End encourages you to observe both your opponent and your environment. Combat is tough and deliberate, so you will need to use your head just as much as your reflexes.
Not only will you have to worry about your opponent, but there are other factors in combat to consider. Heavy strikes from enemies can potentially knock your sword out of your hand, or even if you are victorious, if you sustain too much damage, you run the risk of bleeding to death. Resources such as herbs for tonics and materials for crafting and repairing armor are sparse, so you will often feel yourself scraping by.
While everything that has been mentioned so far sounds overwhelming, its understandable. Unto the End is not a game for everyone, but for players who embrace its trial-and-error gameplay, these moments close shaves and hard-fought victories are just as satisfying as they are frustrating. Plus, the game does offer some assistance to the player.
While there are no difficulty modes in Unto the End, you can adjust the combat speed between the default mode and assist mode.
Assist mode lowers the speed of combat to give the player more time to react to their opponents. This mode doesn’t come with any direct drawbacks like disabling achievements and give players a better chance to get acclimated with the rhythm of combat.
Keep in mind, however, that combat speed is lowered for both the player and the enemy, so don’t expect this mode to suddenly make the game a cake walk. Combat is still just as tense here as it is in the default mode.
Unto the End also provides an alternative to fighting in certain scenarios. While not a word of dialogue is uttered in the game, players will come across NPCs that are not immediately hostile. This is an opportunity for the player to trade one of their items for a peaceful resolution, and sometimes this can open up unique gameplay benefits.
For example, during this review, a group of cave dwelling monsters provided a glowing stone in exchange for some herbs. It turns out that this stone could be used later on to blind a huge cave troll that dwelled further underground.
This trading mechanic is neat, but it also comes with risks and downsides. Resources are difficult enough as is to find, so trading it in hopes of something in return isn’t always a guarantee. The game also doesn’t communicate to the player exactly what an NPC wants, and giving the wrong item to them can result in some very tough fights. (Here’s a hint: most NPCs seem to react well to healing herbs, but these items are rare and the only source of healing besides resting at a campfire, so watch out!)
Unto the End also comes to its conclusion rather quickly. For this review, a playthrough only took 2 and a half hours to reach the credits. Sure, there is most likely some replay value here to seek out secrets you missed on your first run, but for a $25 game? You certainly have to stretch it to get your money’s worth. Thankfully, the game is also available on Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers should absolutely give it a shot.
Unto the End accomplishes a lot with both its art style and unique gameplay to craft a world brimming with atmosphere. While it does have a short runtime, Unto the End accomplishes something that many games could only dream of: it makes every single fight matter.
It’s a shame that its length makes Unto the End feel less like a full game and more of a concept demo, but there is something truly special here that hopefully 2 Ton Studios can one day make it into the game it deserves to be.
Game reviewed on an Xbox Series S.
3.5/5 Torches