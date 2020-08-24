After something close to a five-month hiatus from theaters, “Unhinged” is the first film I’ve seen on the silver screen since March’s “Bloodshot.”
Directed by Derrick Borte, “Unhinged” is an action/thriller centered around a road-rage rampage, starring Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius. “Unhinged” is rather anxiety inducing, so if you’re sensitive to such things I’ll go ahead and put a warning on that.
Overall, “Unhinged” is a pretty solid film from the perspective of its story. Its tightly written, and it delivers on all the promises it made at the beginning of the film. I suppose you could call it a case study on the use of Chekhov’s Gun.
On top of that, I felt the acting from both Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius was well done. Both felt convincing in their roles, even if I disagreed with some of the actions they took throughout the course of the film.
What’s most important is that as a thriller, “Unhinged” keeps you invested and doesn’t give you a moment to rest. The tension is constantly increased as the stakes rise, and it does a great job of continuing to fuel your body with anxiety for the characters on the screen.
I really wanted to love it this film. What keeps me from that feeling, however, is that I couldn’t totally immerse myself in it, because I couldn’t suspend my disbelief.
Realistically speaking, there is a lot within the film that just doesn’t make sense. It mostly comes down to how much damage vehicles and people should be taking from collisions and wounds.
The biggest offender of this and the ones I have the most issues with are the vehicles driven by Tom (played by Crowe) and Rachel (played by Pistorius) respectively.
Late in the movie there are a number of collisions that would leave most cars inoperable. While the vehicles of background characters are free to be smashed to pieces, Tom’s vehicle never seems to take any damage at all and continues to run as if it were brand new.
Similarly, Rachel’s vehicle, one established as hanging on to life by a thread, doesn’t even get as much as scuffed paint even if it is ravaged by repeated fender benders from a vehicle three-times its size.
The only excuse that can be mustered here is that the story couldn’t play out if they lost their vehicles, because a lot of the movie is a car chase. However, they could at least have tried to show the wear and tear that the events of the movie had on the vehicles.
Then there are the characters, particularly Tom, who seemingly have the physical endurance of a Terminator, unable to be defeated or physically damaged by anything or anyone. Sure, he certainly gets wounded throughout the movie, but the effects of those wounds seem to be completely ineffective in any capacity.
I could go on, but for the sake of avoiding spoilers I’ll hold back. My final complaint is there are some campy moments that feel out of place for a film of this tone and atmosphere.
This film is definitely one worth seeing in theaters, just try and be okay with everything not being entirely realistic. This movie will affect you physically and emotionally, and I think that is good praise.
3.5/5 Torches