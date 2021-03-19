At this point, what hasn’t been said about Undertale? Back in 2015, this little indie darling took the gaming world by storm. It was near impossible to find a corner of the internet that wasn’t abuzz about this game, both from the people who loved and hated it.
After being ported to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, Undertale finally makes its way onto the Xbox consoles as well. Undertale also makes its Xbox debut through Game Pass as well, giving millions of subscribers a chance to try this critically acclaimed game.
So, for the very few people out there who doesn’t know what Undertale is, it is a top-down RPG adventure that takes cues from retro-style games like the Mother series. Your main character is an unnamed child who has fallen into the underground where monsters dwell. Your objective is simple: escape from the underground and return home.
From here, saying anything further feels like a spoiler for Undertale. So much of what makes Undertale unique and charming is what’s left unsaid. Undertale uses its story and gameplay mechanics to mess with the player’s perception of how a game works, and its delightful to go into that experience as blind as you can be.
Undertale feels fully self-aware that it is a video game, yet it doesn’t try to use its meta narrative in a way to berate the player like say Spec Ops: The Line. Instead, it utilizes those mechanics to have fun with the player, tell some funny jokes, and pull on your heart strings. At the same time though, it constantly recognizes the player’s actions and will engage you on the choices you make from a gameplay standpoint and from a meta narrative perspective.
This can best be exemplified through how Undertale approaches combat. When you fight a monster, you have a couple of choices. You can directly attack and kill the monster, just like any other RPG, yet the game will recognize that choice and can have grim consequences on how your game unfolds.
On the other hand, you can also choose to act. Essentially, each monster has a personality, and the game encourages you to learn about their behavior and act accordingly. Sometimes a monster would prefer it if you flirted with them or complimented them. Once you befriend them, you can then spare the monster and walk away from the fight.
These little interactions go a long way in making you care about even the little monsters you just randomly encounter. Undertale and its characters are bursting with personality, and it is all supported through strong character writing that knows exactly what and when to say something to keep the player on their toes.
Everything about Undertale is just downright charming. Its retro-style music, art style and endearing characters all fill out the foundation of a memorable game. Undertale is weird and surprising in all of the right ways, and thus it makes it a perfect Game Pass game.
It certainly won’t be for everyone, but it is definitely worth at least a little bit of your time. If you’re looking for something just a little bit different, don’t hesitate to give this game a shot.
Who knows, it just might become your next favorite game.
Game reviewed on an Xbox Series X.
4/5 Torches