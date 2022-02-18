Bringing video games to the big screen has proven to be a difficult task, and only a few succeed.
“Uncharted” is the latest film to follow this trend, acting as an adaptation of the Sony Playstation and Naughty Dog franchise of the same name. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer, who also did the “Zombieland” films and “Venom.” It is written by Rafe Lee Judkins with duo Jon Hanley Rosenberg and Mark D. Walker.
The film follows Nathan Drake, a young bartender and treasure hunter. He meets Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a seasoned treasure hunter who recruits Nathan to search for Francis Magellan’s lost gold after revealing that he knew his brother Sam before. They team up with Chloe Frazer to uncover the fortune before the ruthless Santiago Moncada and the mercenary Jo Braddock beat them to it.
“Uncharted” is another mediocre video game adaptation. It’s mostly competent, even though it largely acts as a regurgitation of the games’ best sequences. Despite that, it works as a decent origin film with a moderate sense of adventure half the time.
The film stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Sully and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer. Holland and Wahlberg perform well enough, building their characters and chemistry throughout the film. Ali has a good accompanying performance as the strongly independent Chloe.
Out of the two main leads, however, Wahlberg performs the best within the mentor role as Holland’s foil. However, both actors play their characters too old, which feels awkward at times. Holland tries to play as the cool, intelligent and quippy Nathan Drake, but his overconfidence can’t mask his boyish appearance. As a result, it’s a strange mesh of someone who’s new to the fortune-hunting game but also has a lot of experience in the field. On the other hand, Wahlberg can’t quite sell the cranky, older treasure hunter, as he still appears decently young for it.
In other words, they’re good choices for this film as an origin story and for these characters later on, but their specific performances could’ve used more work. This is much more prominent within the first half of the film as they figure out their characters, but they begin to grow more naturally into it by the end. It’s just a shame that it takes them over half the film to find their grasp on these characters.
As for the antagonists, Antonio Banderas plays Santiago and Tati Gabrielle plays Jo. They both play the ruthless, greedy villains who will stop at nothing to obtain the elusive treasure. There isn’t too much depth to their characters, but they ultimately fit well within the film.
The story itself is a mixture of plot elements pulled from different games in the series, specifically the third and fourth games. It starts with how Nathan and Sully meet and builds towards their first grand adventure, all while introducing Sam as a major player in the story.
It generally flows pretty well from set piece to set piece and plot point to plot point. If anything, the first half is the weakest aspect of the film, as it has to take the time to establish all of these plot threads and characters with several awkward stumbles along the way.
The writing portrays the main character traits from the games well, but it lacks a significant amount of depth in comparison. Coupled with some quips that don’t land, the writing is cringe-worthy at worst and decent at best, providing only a small portion of what the video game series has to offer.
It also follows a fairly predictable sequence of events. The pacing is good, but the film itself doesn’t really do anything new. However, from the middle plane action sequence to the end, it becomes an enjoyable ride that gets the vibe of the video games surprisingly well.
However, that plane sequence is another example of an element taken from the games that doesn’t really bring anything new to the table. That’s one of the main issues with the movie: it mostly feels like a shallower version of its video game counterparts. It’s not necessarily bad, but why not just go play the Uncharted video games instead.
On a more positive note, the final major action set piece is original to this movie, and it’s an exciting and fun sequence. The action, banter and score all work together to deliver a good third act. It helps that the performances from Holland and Wahlberg align more with their characters in this final act, selling themselves as these characters better than the rest of the film.
As for the action itself, it’s okay. The choreography is serviceable, and the film shows the action decently. But the camera is just shaky enough and the editing is just too quick for the action to land a punch. Some fight scenes are better than others, but it could definitely be worse as a whole.
The film’s technical aspects are mostly fine. The cinematography is a little boring with a lack of interesting shots, but it’s competent, to say the least. The editing is far from bad, but it can be a little too quick on the cuts at times, resulting in an inconsistent tempo. Finally, the score is good, fitting into the background and tone of the film well, yet it all falls away when the games’ theme finally crescendos in and shows up the rest of the score.
“Uncharted” is a thief's adaptation. It tries to capture the energy, characters and stories from the game series, but it can’t quite grasp what makes those games work. It’s not abysmal, or even the worst video game movie, but it certainly won’t be the best.
As a fan of the games, watching this film unfold as it almost haphazardly pulls various threads from those games is disappointing. It ultimately feels like a subpar version that is trying to stand with its heroes but can’t quite reach the pedestal that they’re on.
There are moments that connect, mostly within the second half of the movie. Few and far between, these were the only moments where excitement, fun and character shone through. These scenes captured the games well and show promise for a future film.
Specifically, the second post-credits scene contains tremendous promise, with the actors and characters feeling natural, the jokes landing and the sequence fitting the style of the games. It’s the best scene in the film and shows that a sequel could work.
On its own, it’s an okay action-adventure film. It doesn’t do anything too new nor does it stand out from similar films. But it’s a relatively decent time at the movies. If you’re looking for a short escape with characters that don’t feel developed until an hour and a half in, then you could certainly do worse. However, I’d also recommend just playing Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, since that game is a masterpiece and well worth your time.
If anything, the Nolan North cameo is worth watching.
2.5/5 Torches