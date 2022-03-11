Growing up is hard. Turning into a giant red panda when you get too excited sometimes doesn’t help.
This is the central conflict within “Turning Red,” the latest Pixar film. It’s the directorial debut of Domee Shi, who is known for her Pixar short “Bao.” Shi wrote the film along with Julia Cho. It was released on Disney+ for free to subscribers.
Set in Toronto, Canada, in 2002, the film follows Meilin “Mei” Lee, a 13-year-old girl and overachiever. Mei works hard to get good grades and impress her overbearing mother, but she also likes to hang out with friends and listen to the boy band 4*Town. But when she inexplicably turns into a giant red panda, Mei must come to terms with her ancestry and her changing body.
“Turning Red” is a stylistic, funny and heartwarming Pixar film filled with life. It feels fresh while tackling real-life issues like growth and puberty. It’s also unabashedly of the 2000s, and it’s better for it.
The film has an all-star voice cast. Rosalie Chiang voices Mei, and she gives the character the perfect teenage girl charm. She’s quirky, funny and smart, even when she doesn’t know what’s happening. Chiang delivers a great performance in the lead role, especially in jumping from raging anger to uncontrollable sobbing.
Along with Chiang, Sandra Oh voices her mother, Ming, and Orion Lee voices her father, Jin. They both do well in being supportive and at times overbearing parents, specifically Ming. But Sandra Oh gives an absolutely stunning vocal performance in this film, selling every single aspect of her character.
Finally, there’s Ava Morse as Miriam, Hyein Park as Abby and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya. They comprise Mei’s friend group, and they each give distinct performances to match their individual characteristics. There are several more cast members in the film, like Wai Ching Ho and James Hong, and they all do an excellent job at bringing these characters to life.
As well as the specific characters, Toronto itself plays a prominent role as the setting of the film. There are several references throughout the film about the city and Canada, and they use specific locations that can only be found in the city. In turn, it becomes a character itself.
This becomes the backdrop for the main story. It’s both a simple tale about a young girl trying to go to a concert with her friends and something much more than that, as it deals with growing up and becoming your own woman. It tackles these themes with humor and style while still treating them as serious topics.
Along with being adorable, the red panda aspect acts as a metaphor for puberty, specifically menstruation for teenage girls. The movie uses this for comedic effect and actually presents it as a real part of how people function. It was somewhat surprising when characters pulled out packages of pads, but it became relatively informative. It also helps to normalize these discussions with women going through these normal bodily functions to understand them, with characters actively helping Mei learn about her body and the way it works.
As well as learning about her physical changes, Mei begins to learn what it means to be an independent woman. Although loving, her mother hovers over her shoulder trying to keep an eye on everything that she does. She’s overbearing but in a supportive and loving way. However, this drives a wedge between her and Mei, which creates some of the central conflicts of the film.
This is where Mei starts to branch out on her own, and it’s beautifully handled. It shows how we can still understand and even respect one another while still carving our own paths. This theme is present throughout the movie, but it truly blossoms in the final act.
Along with the movie being thematically sound, the animation ushers in a new era of Pixar. Along with “Luca,” this film has a distinct style that helps it stand out from the previous Pixar and Disney films. The characters are emotive with interesting designs, the world is vibrant and colorful, the animation is light and bouncy, there are several stylistic choices made throughout the film and there are some brilliant pastel colors used.
This carries over to the design and aesthetic of the film’s world. It leans heavily into the early 2000s vibe, with boy bands and Tamagotchis dominating the scene. Everything about it works, and it feels like a coming-of-age film ripped right out of that era. If this is the film that finally gets us to the 2000s nostalgia, then I am in full support. The aesthetic and animation style helps it become its own film while still carrying that quality Pixar torch.
Finally, the music is spectacular. Along with the excellent score that accompanies the film, the soundtrack is peak 2000s. There was also careful attention brought to the three songs by 4*Town in the movie, which were written by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS. They perfectly capture the boy band style, and they’re extremely catchy. They help to fully sell everything about the film.
“Turning Red” is another quality Pixar film, while also helping the studio branch out into new territory. It tackles themes of puberty and womanhood while being light, funny and so 2002.
This film breaks away from some of the stereotypes that we’ve associated Pixar with for a long time. It’s a little lighter and a little weirder than some of the other films in the studio’s library. But to write it off as such is not giving it the credit that it deserves.
It’s a smartly crafted film about barreling through the beginning of puberty, and it approaches the subject with an astute understanding of how to relay those concepts to kids and teenagers. It also helps that the design of the red panda is so adorable that you’ll want to shell out too much money for a t-shirt.
It’s a shame that this wasn’t able to be released in theaters, as it would have let the colors, animation and story land so much more. But it’s still a fun and creative film that will sure to leave you laughing and tearing up in just the right way.
4.5/5 Torches.