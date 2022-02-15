Later this summer, a new addition of entertainment will be opened in the town of Farragut, about 30 minutes outside of Knoxville. Topgolf is an entertainment group that has grown popular over the years, and currently has two locations in Tennessee, one in Nashville and the other in Chattanooga.
The University of Tennessee in Knoxville has a student population of around 32,000 students. Not only are they abundant in population but the student body is always trying to find something to do whether that be on campus or a fun activity to do around Knoxville.
Nancy Yang, a sophomore who is majoring in interior architecture, believes that the new Topgolf will bring some life back to the city.
“Everyone is so congested on campus so I feel like with something so big coming so close to us, it’ll give students the chance to get out more,” Yang said.
Knoxville is surrounded by many great attractions such as Dollywood and the Smokies but these places have been here for so long and aren’t going anywhere. A change in what students are used to will bring more opportunities for entertainment.
Entertainment is a huge aspect of what the venue will bring not only Knoxville but the town of Farragut but it will also open new job opportunities.
Jesse Small, a student majoring in business, is a former employee of Topgolf and experienced the venue in Nashville.
“The managers were all talking about opening a new place in Knoxville,” Small said. “They send a team out to open the venue for the first two weeks and then they can have the option to stay or go to another city and do it again.”
This system is used in order to have staff during the opening and during the period of time when they are hiring.
In November 2021, Topgolf came out with a press release announcing the grand opening of the new venue with an explanation of how job opportunities will be abundant.
“Beyond entertainment, Topgolf Knoxville will create nearly 300 full- and part-time jobs, and an opportunity for future Topgolf Knoxville Associates to grow their careers, work in a unique culture-first environment and be a part of a company that welcomes everyone as they are,” Topgolf Entertainment Group said.
With college students populating most areas within and around Knoxville, this is likely to be a great opportunity and be a magnet for tourism for the town of Farragut.
“I personally wouldn’t work there but college students are definitely going to look into getting jobs there,” Yang said. “Farragut is going to have a lot of newcomers.”
Local businesses are projected to have a boost in business just because this venue will bring many people from all over East Tennessee and can open newcomers’ eyes to what East Tennessee has to offer. Additionally, receiving a variety of entertainment will also give native Knoxvillians a reason to love their city even more.
Topgolf is a huge corporation that is making an arrival which will most likely stir up some controversy due to those who want to keep Knoxville the way it is but so many things are changing all across the state. The city and the towns on the outskirts are likely to see more and more people which to some is a good progressive way to build the city.
It is a change that is bound to happen regardless of what the corporation is but, in the end, the purpose is to have a place to hang out with friends and have fun with a sport that usually doesn’t get as much attention. Maybe students will discover some golf skills they never knew they had.