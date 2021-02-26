Tom the Cat flosses.
“Tom & Jerry” is a live-action and animated hybrid movie directed by Tim Story, who also directed both “Ride Along” films and the most recent “Shaft.” The movie is in theaters and on HBO Max for free.
The film follows Tom the Cat as he arrives in real life New York City to pursue a career in music, while Jerry the Mouse looks for a new place to live. After Jerry moves into a fancy hotel, Tom is hired by Kayla, played by Chloë Grace Moretz, to catch Jerry before a huge wedding is set to take place. Hijinks ensue.
Expectations weren’t very high for this movie, but there was a small sliver of hope that it would be a little enjoyable. It’s Tom and Jerry, how can you mess that up?
This movie is unbelievably bad. It is a truly baffling experience throughout its entire runtime. Things just sort of happen while you sit there confused.
The plot is all over the place and moves a mile a minute. Characters and plot points are thrown at the screen while the movie moves onto the next shiny object. It is surprisingly convoluted for a kid’s movie, and not in a good way.
The dialogue is extremely awkward and unfunny. It feels like one of those comedies where the director gives the actors a brief outline of the scene and tells them to improvise the dialogue. Scenes drag on and on while characters continue to just keep talking.
Even seasoned comedian Ken Jeong, who plays the hotel chef, couldn’t muster a laugh. Along with him, every actor bumbles around on screen. There is not a real performance in this movie. It feels like the director said action the second the actors got on set and told them to role with it.
Any laughs that come from watching this are directed at the movie and some of the questionable decisions that occur on screen. Those moments are very few and far between.
Tom and Jerry don’t have any energy in this movie. The few times where there is a chase or action sequence are some of the only good moments in the movie. But they are so fleeting that it’s not worth sitting through if that’s what you came to see.
Along with all the animals in the movie, Tom and Jerry are animated. They are animated with a cell-shaded 3D look somewhat imitating traditional 2D animation. The animation is good, but it looks out of place at times, especially a few of the character models. It kind of looks like a cheap video game in some parts.
The animated characters also adhere to cartoon physics, whereas no one else in the movie does. This creates a weird disconnect between Tom and Jerry and the rest of the movie. This begs the question: why not make an animated movie? The movie doesn’t really have a point to being set in the real world.
Just to add fuel to the fire, the cinematography is flat and boring. The lighting is extremely basic and the color grading is awful (especially in a few scenes where it is heavily corrected to blue).
Along with this, the editing is sporadic. There’s almost always something completely new in frame after every cut and it likes to cut to individual characters with no real purpose. It creates a very disorienting experience. It might be trying to replicate some of the older cartoons where they pull an object out of nowhere, but it doesn’t work in this case.
Finally, the score is okay. The movie has a somewhat jazzy score that is decent. There’s also a lot of hip-hop in the soundtrack. These kind of fit with the New York setting, but not with Tom and Jerry.
This movie falls into every single stereotype of live-action cartoon movies. It sets itself in a well-known city, plays music that doesn’t fit the rest of the film, puts a big actor at the forefront and barely understands its source material.
If you want a good live-action remake of a cartoon, go watch the Wachowskis’ “Speed Racer” instead.
“Tom & Jerry” is awful. It’s an unenjoyable and messy experience from start to finish. I would rather sit through 10 hours of the worst Tom and Jerry shorts than watch this movie again. At least they kind of know what they are imitating.
Kids deserve better movies than this.
1/5 Torches