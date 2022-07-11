“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the most recent entry in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped into theaters on July 8 to a surprising, yet ultimately deserved, lukewarm reception.
Despite its initial teaser trailer amassing 209 million views within its first 24 hours (the second-most of any solo superhero movie, behind “Spiderman: No Way Home”), the film’s opening weekend did not manage to best “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and only earned a B+ CinemaScore. “Multiverse” also earned a B+, and the polarizing “Eternals” earned a B.
“Love and Thunder” sees the beloved God of Thunder reunite with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, last seen in “Thor: The Dark World.” Together, they embark on a quest to defeat Gorr the God Butcher, the movie’s big bad played by Christian Bale.
The movie is colorful and quirky. This is thanks to the return of director Taika Waititi, who directed the previous Thor film, “Thor: Ragnarok.” It is obvious Waititi wanted to replicate the success he had with “Ragnarok” – the vivid color palette, the jokes and the generally whimsical vibes call back to the previous movie.
But while “Ragnarok” was a breath of fresh air back in 2017, “Love and Thunder” is tired and formulaic. The film has its requisite twists and turns, but none of it feels as memorable or impactful as moments in previous Marvel movies.
There is definitely a palpable sense of Marvel fatigue right now, not especially helped by the constant stream of MCU shows premiering on Disney+. And after “No Way Home”’s triple Spiderman nostalgia fest, what can Marvel do to wow audiences like it use to?
As an individual film, “Love and Thunder” is a pretty fun and enjoyable ride. There is no shortage of flashy action, and the banging 80s rock soundtrack makes every fight scene feel appropriately epic. It’s a real “turn off your brain” kind of film.
However, as a Marvel film, which are usually excellent despite their repetition, it falls short. It lacks the gravity of its predecessors. The big reveal of Jane Foster assuming the mantle of Thor was already shown in the trailers for the movie, further robbing what was supposed to be a dramatic and awesome scene. Gorr is a chilling and unsettling villain, but he also gives off discount Voldemort vibes.
It is fast-paced, sprinting through one plot point before pursuing another without really resolving the one it had just left behind. The movie was gummed down from four hours to a measly 119 minutes (making it the shortest Marvel film since 2018’s “Ant-Man and The Wasp”), and it painfully suffers for it.
Another point of criticism is the film’s treatment of LGBTQ+ characters and themes. While it is noteworthy that Thor’s companions, Korg and Valkyrie, are both queer, their identities are only explored in a few throwaway lines and moments that could be edited out easily. Valkyrie and a female background character give each other flirtatious looks, and Korg is shown to have a mustachioed, male Krogan partner, but each of those moments are totally “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it.”
Marvel has shown itself to be capable of more. “Eternals” featured a gay married couple with a child, and “Multiverse” showed America Chavez’s two mothers engaging in obvious, affectionate behavior.
Overall, “Love and Thunder” is a mid-tier Marvel movie. It has everything required of a Marvel movie but lacks the extra oomph of other recent MCU films. The soundtrack and visuals are amazing, and the characters and jokes are decent, but there’s something missing, which is really a shame.
“Thor: Love and Thunder” is currently playing in theaters. There is no word yet on when it will be available for streaming. There is one additional mid-credits scene and one after-credits scene.
Rating: 3/5 torches.