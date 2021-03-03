As COVID-19 restrictions roll back bit by bit, many movie theaters are beginning to open their doors again, all while streaming services are continuing to pump out new content like never before.
Whether you’re quarantining at home or looking for a reason to get out, here are some of the top picks for movies to catch in theaters or on streaming services this week.
“Moxie”: Mar. 3, Netflix
One of many Netflix originals to be released this year, this girl-power flick comes to viewers this week from director Amy Poehler.
“Moxie” revolves around Vivian (Hadley Robinson), an introverted 16-year-old who has always preferred to fly under the radar. But, when Vivian learns about her mom’s rebellious teenage past, she publishes a scathing criticism of her school’s treatment of women.
In the blink of an eye, this once shy teen starts a movement that reaches across the boundaries of popularity, cliques and clubs to spread an empowering message.
“Chaos Walking”: Mar. 5, theaters
Based on the sci-fi trilogy of the same name, “Chaos Walking” boasts a cast of big Hollywood talent, including Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen and Nick Jonas.
This adventure film takes place in a dystopian future plagued by “the Noise,” a bizarre force which broadcasts all men’s thoughts to those around them. When Viola (Daisy Ridley) crash lands in this dangerous landscape and encounters Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland), she learns that all women have mysteriously disappeared and quickly discovers that her life is in danger. When Todd vows to protect Viola, he begins to unlock secrets about himself and his world that he never suspected.
“Raya and the Last Dragon”: Mar. 5, theaters/Disney+
Disney fans, this one’s for you.
Brought to you by the creators of “Moana” and “Frozen,” this new release tells the story of a fantasy world known as Kumadra, in which dragons and humans once lived side by side in peace. However, 500 years after the dragons sacrificed themselves to protect mankind from an evil force known as the Druun, Kumadra is under attack once again. A lone warrior known as Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) must track down the last dragon to stop the Druun once and for all.
“Boogie”: Mar. 5, theaters
“Boogie” marks director Eddie Huang’s directorial debut, while also introducing a diverse cast of young actors.
This coming-of-age story centers around basketball prodigy Alfred “Boogie” Chin (Taylor Takahashi) and his dreams of one day playing in the NBA. Rooted in Queens, New York, Boogie struggles to navigate high school, relationships and basketball, all while facing pressure from his parents to earn a scholarship to an elite university.
“STRAY”: Mar. 5, iTunes
For any animal lovers out there, “STRAY” is for you.
In this award-winning documentary, filmmaker Elizabeth Lo follows the stories of three stray dogs: Zeytin, Nazar and Kartal. As the trio of strays roam the streets of Turkey, Lo explores the hardships of living without security or status in modern society, all the while creating an unusual perspective of human civilization through the eyes of dogs.