With theaters across the United States once again shut down, films must be content with digital releases, and streaming platform exclusives might have the opportunity to become ever more prominent.
This week, a number of platforms are releasing new episodes, new seasons and films for audience to enjoy, from cartoons, to dramas, to space-westerns.
Disney+
Nov. 6 — "The Mandalorian” S2 E2
“The Mandalorian” was last year’s hit “Star Wars” spinoff that came out of Disney+, and this fall season its second season is airing.
The series follows a member of the hidden Mandalorians who breaks from a contract and protects a bounty that was meant to be delivered to the remnants of the Empire.
Considered to be within the space-western genre, “The Mandalorian” is directed by Jon Favreau and stars Pedro Pascal who played Oberyn Martell in season four of “Game of Thrones.”
Amazon Prime Video
Nov. 6 — "Ferro: Season 1”
“Ferro” is an unscripted documentary series featuring Tiziano Ferro, a vitally prominent Italian singer. The docuseries itself is in Italian but also has subtitles in four other languages.
This new addition to Amazon Prime Video will follow him in a new chapter of his life after having turned 40 years old and will take place in the cities of Milan, Los Angeles and Latina.
Peacock
Nov. 3 — “SNL: Election Special”
This episode, which has already aired on TV, became available on Nov. 3 on this platform. Rather than covering the election, though, the “Election Special” has curated a number of sketches that were previously popular among the fan-base in an attempt to give people something to relax to.
The special is hosted by the prominent comedian John Mulaney.
Nov. 5 — "Save Me Too”
This series is the sequel series to “Save Me,” a show that featured a man accused of abducting his estranged underaged daughter.
In its continuation, protagonist Nelly Rowe trudges forward in his grueling tribulation to rescue the young Jody.
Nelly Rowe is played by Trinidadian-British actor Lennie James, who is notable for a number of roles including that of Morgan from “The Walking Dead.” James is also the series creator.
HBO Max
Nov. 4 — "Looney Tunes, 1930-1969”
One of the most famous animated television programs of all time, “Looney Tunes, 1930-1969” returns to screens on HBO Max.
All your favorites of course are there: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, Marvin the Martian and more. This extends to the show’s golden age wherein characters like Tweety Bird began to appear, transitioning from the sister show “Merrie Melodies.”
The cartoon series is so old that it began in black and white, not transitioning to color until 1943. Sit back, relax and vibe out to a classic that Americans have enjoyed for the past 90 years.