It is officially spooky season, which means streaming services will be adding some of your favorite scary movies to their platforms all month long. We’ll be giving you a glimpse into all the new TV series and movies making their debut on Netflix and Hulu this week.
What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 12:
- “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeast” (Season 3) — The final season of this kids animated musical series.
What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 13
- “Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef” (2020) — Kids animated musical special
- “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer” (2020) — Stand-up special.
What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 14:
- “A Choo” (2020) — Fantasy movie about a man who becomes a superhero and confronts a villain in a boxing match.
- “BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky” (2020) — The Korean girl band documentary.
- “Moneyball” (2011) – Six Oscar nominated sports drama that tells the story of a jock turned successful general manager.
- “Alice Junior” (2019) — A movie that entails the first kiss of a transgender teen.
- “The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo” (2020) – Investigative documentary about a mother’s journey of justice for her daughter’s murderer.
What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 15:
- “Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016) – Set in the DC universe, this animation unveils the Joker’s plan to assault the Gordon family.
- “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020) – A Netflix original.
- “Love Like the Falling Rain” (2020)
- “One on One” (Several seasons) – The life of a sportscaster turned full-time dad.
- “Social Distance” (Season 1) – Stories from quarantine.
- “Half & Half” (Several seasons) – A sitcom of two half-sisters living together despite their differences.
- “Rooting for Roona” (2020) – Documentary about a life changing moment for a young girl.
- “Power Rangers Beast Morphers” (Season 2, Part 1) – New Power Rangers episodes
- “Fireman Sam” (Several seasons) – British animated adventures.
What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 16:
- “Disconnect” (2018) – The Dating scene in Nairobi.
- “Grand Army” (Season 1) — Netflix original following the lives of five high school students.
- “Dream Home Makeover” (Season 1) – A Netflix original.
- “In a Valley of Violence” (2016) – Western action film starring Ethan Hawke.
- “Someone Has to Die” / “Alguien tiene que morir” – Spanish thriller series.
- “The Last Kids on Earth” (Book 3) – Kids series.
- “La Revolution” (Season 1) – French epic drama about the French Revolution.
- “Unfriended” (2014) – Universal horror movie involving chat rooms and online friendships.
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020) — Netflix original biopic about legal drama, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 17
- “Start-Up” (New Episodes Weekly) – K-drama series.
- “I Am Vengeance: Retaliation” (2020) – Action thriller.
New on Hulu: October 2020
- “The Swing of Things” (2020) – Oct. 12
- “The Bachelorette Season 16 Premiere” (ABC) – Oct. 14
What’s new on Hulu Oct. 15":
- “Bad Roomies”
- “The Escort”
- “High Strung”
- “It Came from the Desert”
- “Life After Basketball”
- “Playing with Fire”
- “The Purge” (Season 2)
- “Treadstone” (Season 1)
What’s new on Hulu Oct. 16:
- “Helstrom” (Season 1) – Hulu Original.
- “The Painted Bird”
What’s new on Hulu Oct. 17.
- “Shark Tank” (Season 12 Premiere)
- “Momma Named me Sheriff” (Season 1)