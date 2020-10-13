Netflix logo
It is officially spooky season, which means streaming services will be adding some of your favorite scary movies to their platforms all month long. We’ll be giving you a glimpse into all the new TV series and movies making their debut on Netflix and Hulu this week.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 12:

  • “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeast” (Season 3) — The final season of this kids animated musical series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 13

  • “Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef” (2020) — Kids animated musical special
  • “The Cabin with Bert Kreischer” (2020) — Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 14:

  • “A Choo” (2020) — Fantasy movie about a man who becomes a superhero and confronts a villain in a boxing match.
  • “BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky” (2020) — The Korean girl band documentary.
  • “Moneyball” (2011) – Six Oscar nominated sports drama that tells the story of a jock turned successful general manager.
  • “Alice Junior” (2019) — A movie that entails the first kiss of a transgender teen.
  • “The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo” (2020) – Investigative documentary about a mother’s journey of justice for her daughter’s murderer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 15:

  • “Batman: The Killing Joke” (2016) – Set in the DC universe, this animation unveils the Joker’s plan to assault the Gordon family.
  • “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020) – A Netflix original.
  • “Love Like the Falling Rain” (2020)
  • “One on One” (Several seasons) – The life of a sportscaster turned full-time dad.
  • “Social Distance” (Season 1) – Stories from quarantine.
  • “Half & Half” (Several seasons) – A sitcom of two half-sisters living together despite their differences.
  • “Rooting for Roona” (2020) – Documentary about a life changing moment for a young girl.
  • “Power Rangers Beast Morphers” (Season 2, Part 1) – New Power Rangers episodes
  • “Fireman Sam” (Several seasons) – British animated adventures.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 16:

  • “Disconnect” (2018) – The Dating scene in Nairobi.
  • “Grand Army” (Season 1) — Netflix original following the lives of five high school students.
  • “Dream Home Makeover” (Season 1) – A Netflix original.
  • “In a Valley of Violence” (2016) – Western action film starring Ethan Hawke.
  • “Someone Has to Die” / “Alguien tiene que morir” – Spanish thriller series.
  • “The Last Kids on Earth” (Book 3) – Kids series.
  • “La Revolution” (Season 1) – French epic drama about the French Revolution.
  • “Unfriended” (2014) – Universal horror movie involving chat rooms and online friendships.
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020) — Netflix original biopic about legal drama, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

What’s Coming to Netflix on Oct. 17

  • “Start-Up” (New Episodes Weekly) – K-drama series.
  • “I Am Vengeance: Retaliation” (2020) – Action thriller.

New on Hulu: October 2020

  • “The Swing of Things” (2020) – Oct. 12
  • “The Bachelorette Season 16 Premiere” (ABC) – Oct. 14

What’s new on Hulu Oct. 15":

  • “Bad Roomies”
  • “The Escort”
  • “High Strung”
  • “It Came from the Desert”
  • “Life After Basketball”
  • “Playing with Fire”
  • “The Purge” (Season 2)
  • “Treadstone” (Season 1)

What’s new on Hulu Oct. 16:

  • “Helstrom” (Season 1) – Hulu Original.
  • “The Painted Bird”

What’s new on Hulu Oct. 17.

  • “Shark Tank” (Season 12 Premiere)
  • “Momma Named me Sheriff” (Season 1) 

