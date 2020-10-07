October is upon us, and with September coming to an end, we have new TV shows and movies coming out. With Halloween drawing near, there is no doubt we can expect horrors and thrillers to come out of the woodworks.
However, Disney+ has a couple new releases this month that are bound to inform and captivate its audience with real life and real-life inspired motion pictures.
Hubie Halloween
Adam Sandler is back at it again with another Netflix release and is starring as the main character in “Hubie Halloween.” Hubie often finds himself to be the subject of pranks by fellow townsfolk. However, this Halloween, he finds himself needing to find the real monster: a murderer. It will be released today, Oct. 7.
BLACKPINK: Light up the sky
Also, to be released on Netflix this week is “BLACKPINK: Light up the sky.“ This is a social and cultural documentary brought to you by Netflix Film. It tells the story behind the Korean girl band BLACKPINK including their journey and the difficulties faced during their rise to fame. The film will be available on Oct. 14.
Books of Blood
Hulu is premiering a Hulu original based off British author Clive Barker’s anthology and six-book series “Books of Blood.”The books were written in the mid-1980s and are of the horror-fiction genre – which is perfect for October! The film follows three of Barker’s stories, but which three isn’t entirely clear. However, films such as “Candyman” have been adapted from Barker’s other books, so that may be something to keep in mind. This film is set to be released Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Meet the Chimps
Blink Films is back with another “Meet the” series. This time, it’s the chimps of Chimp Haven — a 200-acre sanctuary outside of Shreveport, LA, which houses more than 300 chimpanzees. The show follows a group of chimps through the scope of history combined with present-day observation. “Meet the Chimps”is in six-parts and is set to be released Oct. 16 on Disney+.
The Right Stuff
From producers Will Staples, Leonardo DiCaprio and more, Disney+ will bring a new series to its platform on Oct. 9. This series follows astronauts and their families as they become instant celebrities, during the early days of the United States Space Program. They face off in a competition to become part of Project Mercury. The series is based off of Tom Wolfe’s “The Right Stuff” from 1979.
With COVID-19 limiting the release of new shows and movies, it seems that there are quite a few available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+. The recent closing of Regal Cinemas and other theaters not opening back up has limited availability for patrons to visit theaters, but there are many streaming options available from the aforementioned platforms and the many more platforms out there.