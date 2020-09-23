While COVID-19 has halted production on some film sets, new movies and series have continued to be released despite the pandemic. Since many theaters across the country aren’t open and aren’t premiering new movies, most new movies are being released on popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Here is some of the new film content being released in the next week.
Netflix Originals
“Enola Holmes”
Perhaps the most anticipated film release of this week, “Enola Holmes” is a film about Sherlock Holmes’s younger sister Enola and her adventure searching for her mother who has gone missing. “Enola Holmes” features an all-star cast with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter and premieres on Wednesday.
“The Boys in the Band”
Based on Mart Crowley’s 1968 play of the same name, this film is a drama about the gay community in late-1960’s New York City. Premiering next Wednesday, the film features big names like Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells.
“A Perfect Crime”
Premiering Friday on Netflix, this Netflix-produced docuseries recounts the events of the murder of Detlev Rohwedder, a German politician who was killed in 1991. An event shrouded by mystery during Germany’s reunification, the docuseries seeks to explore and possibly shine light on the murder and its mystery.
“Sneakerheads”
This Netflix original series premieres Friday and follows two sneaker-obsessed men that get swept into the hype of the sneakerhead world. Created by Jay Longino, “Sneakerheads” features Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor and Jearnest Corchado.
Hulu
“The Wilderness of Error”
From FX and available on Hulu comes this series based on Errol Morris’s book with the same title. It’s a five-part docuseries about the true story of a man accused of a crime he may not have committed, a theme many docuseries focus on: guilty versus innocent. The docuseries will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday at 8 p.m.
“The Comey Rule”
A new drama miniseries by Showtime and premiering on Hulu this Sunday is based on James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty.” The series features Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson and follows the early months of Trump’s presidency and how these two politicians interacted in 2016.
Adult cartoon season premieres
Three of the most popular adult cartoons have season premieres this week. “Bob’s Burgers” premieres season 11, “Family Guy” premieres season 19 and “The Simpsons” premiere their thirty-second season, all on Hulu next Monday.
Amazon Prime
“Utopia”
This Prime Original series focuses on teenagers as they attempt to save the world with the help of a powerful novel. This drama series has elements of thriller TV too, and features actors such as Rainn Wilson and John Cusack, premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.