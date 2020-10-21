With the COVID-19 pandemic still seriously affecting the United States, you might be looking for some new releases to watch while you spend time at home. Here are all the biggest releases from Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video this week.
Netflix
The Queen’s Gambit
This limited series, coming to Netflix on Friday, follows a young orphaned girl and her chess talents, as she goes on a life journey through tournaments and even addiction. This dramatic mini-series was adapted from the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis and stars Anya Taylor-Joy.
Rebecca
Starring Lily James and Armie Hammer, “Rebecca” is a thriller movie about a newlywed couple that has to grapple with ghosts, hauntings and more as they struggle to keep control of their property. This film has already been released this week and is currently available on Netflix.
Cadaver
This thriller is set to release on Netflix on Thursday and looks at the post-apocalyptic world as a dinner show turns bad. This horror movie is actually Norwegian produced, which will make for an interesting take on the film, subtitles included, of course.
Over the Moon
This Netflix film is something a little different for Netflix’s studios and is a collaboration with Sony Pictures Imageworks and Peal Studios. “Over the Moon” is an animated adventure film with an impressive voice over cast starring Philippa Soo, Ken Jeong, Sandra Oh and Kimiko Glenn. It’s a children’s film about magic, traveling and space as a young girl goes on a journey to the moon.
Hulu
Bad Hair
From Hulu production studios and director Justin Simien comes “Bad Hair," a comical horror film about a woman’s hair having a mind of its own. Set in the 1980s, this satirical film is set to be released on Friday on Hulu.
Season premieres
Hulu is also a hub for TV series season premieres. This week “Black-ish” releases its seventh season, “The Goldbergs” released season eight, “Superstore” releases season six and “The Conners” release their third season.
Amazon Prime Video
Truth Seekers
This Friday, Amazon Prime Video will release “Truth Seekers,” a comedy series by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, best known for “Hot Fuzz” and “Shaun of the Dead.” This series follows the two as a ghost hunting parody, in which the ghost hunters start to dig deeper and find some shocking discoveries.
The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
From Amazon Prime studios comes the long-awaited Borat sequel, to be released on Friday. And yes, that is actually the full title of the film. Sacha Baron Cohen returns as perhaps his most iconic character, and the sequel follows Borat as he returns to America, now with his daughter.