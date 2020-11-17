As our favorite holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, streaming services are still adding some holiday and family-gathering favorites to their streaming services.
From the Christmas Chronicles: Part Two to the Princess Switch: Switched again, here’s what viewers can expect to be added to Netflix and Hulu this week.
Netflix
Nov. 16
Loving – Based on the true story of interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving.
Whose Streets – Documentary follows the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following the 2014 killing of Mike Brown.
Hometown Holiday – Holiday romance.
Survivor – Reality competition series.
America’s Next Top Model – Supermodel Tyra Banks’ reality series.
Nov. 17
We are the Champions – Original Docuseries about unique competitions.
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 – Netflix Family.
Kevin Hart – Zero F**ks Given comedy special.
Nov. 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas – Original reality TV series starring Interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley and his trusty team.
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 – Original thriller investigating the disappearance of a teen girl in a tight knit Galician town.
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again – Holiday romance film starring Vanessa Hudgens.
Nov. 20
Voices of Fire – Original faith-based docuseries staring Bishop Ezekiel Williams and superstar nephew Pharrell.
Alien Xmas – An extraterrestrial Christmas where aliens attempt to steal Earth’s gravity.
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine – Netflix Documentary.
If Anything Happens, I Love You – (N) Parents journey through an emotional void to mourn the loss of their child in a tragic school shooting.
Hulu
Nov. 15
Twelve Pups of Christmas – A woman is tasked with finding homes for 12 abandoned puppies before Christmas.
A Christmas Movie Christmas – A movie-perfect Christmas with a movie-perfect boyfriend.
A Nice Girl Like You – American romantic comedy, starring Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.
Cartel Land – American documentary film directed by Matthew Heineman about the Mexican drug war.
Christmas Crush – Comedy romance starring Cindy Sampson and Robin Dunne.
Nov. 16
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss – An unorthodox black comedy.
Nov. 17
Soul Surfer – After losing her left arm in a shark attack, teenage surfer faces her fears and returns to surfing.
Nov. 18
McQueen – 2018 biographical documentary film.
Body Cam – American police procedural horror film.
Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC) – American procedural drama about missing women.
Nov. 19
For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) – “The Podcast:” 6-part series exploring to real stories from men and women who were wrongfully convicted.
Nov. 20
A Million Littler Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) – American family drama.
Animaniacs: Season 1 (Hulu Original) – American animated comedy musical television series created by Tom Ruegger.
Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original) – American suspense thriller film.