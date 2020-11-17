This week in streaming
As our favorite holidays, Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, streaming services are still adding some holiday and family-gathering favorites to their streaming services.

From the Christmas Chronicles: Part Two to the Princess Switch: Switched again, here’s what viewers can expect to be added to Netflix and Hulu this week.

Netflix

Nov. 16

Loving – Based on the true story of interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving.

Whose Streets – Documentary follows the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following the 2014 killing of Mike Brown.

Hometown Holiday – Holiday romance.

Survivor – Reality competition series.

America’s Next Top Model – Supermodel Tyra Banks’ reality series.

Nov. 17

We are the Champions – Original Docuseries about unique competitions.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 – Netflix Family.

Kevin Hart – Zero F**ks Given comedy special.

Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas – Original reality TV series starring Interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley and his trusty team.

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 – Original thriller investigating the disappearance of a teen girl in a tight knit Galician town.

Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again – Holiday romance film starring Vanessa Hudgens.

Nov. 20

Voices of Fire – Original faith-based docuseries staring Bishop Ezekiel Williams and superstar nephew Pharrell.

Alien Xmas – An extraterrestrial Christmas where aliens attempt to steal Earth’s gravity.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine – Netflix Documentary.

If Anything Happens, I Love You – (N) Parents journey through an emotional void to mourn the loss of their child in a tragic school shooting.

Hulu

Nov. 15

Twelve Pups of Christmas – A woman is tasked with finding homes for 12 abandoned puppies before Christmas.

A Christmas Movie Christmas – A movie-perfect Christmas with a movie-perfect boyfriend.

A Nice Girl Like You – American romantic comedy, starring Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

Cartel Land – American documentary film directed by Matthew Heineman about the Mexican drug war.

Christmas Crush – Comedy romance starring Cindy Sampson and Robin Dunne.

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss – An unorthodox black comedy.

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer – After losing her left arm in a shark attack, teenage surfer faces her fears and returns to surfing.

Nov. 18

McQueen – 2018 biographical documentary film.

Body Cam – American police procedural horror film.

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC) – American procedural drama about missing women.

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC) – “The Podcast:” 6-part series exploring to real stories from men and women who were wrongfully convicted.

Nov. 20

A Million Littler Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC) – American family drama.

Animaniacs: Season 1 (Hulu Original) – American animated comedy musical television series created by Tom Ruegger.

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original) – American suspense thriller film.

