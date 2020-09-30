The transition from September to October is sparse in terms of silver screen content. While there may be a few new classics re-airing at theaters near you, most content for the week is coming from streaming platforms.
That being said, listed are the new installments coming to major streaming platforms.
Netflix
Two Netflix originals are airing new seasons on Oct. 1.
The first is the third season of “Carmen Sandiego,” a children’s animated program with educational elements, based off of the video game franchise created by Broderbund in 1985. The show tells her origin story from her own perspective and draws on various elements from previous television adaptations and video games.
Secondly, season four of “The Worst Witch” will hit the platform. This live-action adaptation of the book series of the same name follows the life of one Mildred Hubble and her friends as they attend a magic academy.
The first three seasons starred the actress Bella Ramsey, best known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” However, the role of Mildred in the fourth season will be undertaken by Lydia Page, explained in-story as a potion experiment gone wrong.
Hulu
Premiering Oct. 2, the Hulu original “Monsterland” is a horror anthology that adapts the novel “North America Lake Monsters: Stories” by Nathan Ballingrud. Perfect for Halloween season, all eight episodes of this series will release simultaneously.
Each episode takes place at a different city and state across America, taking mythical creatures of the North American wild and imagining them as entities from the darkest of modern tales.
CBS All Access
According to a CBS press release, the tenth season of the famous “Undercover Boss” will hit screens on Friday, Oct. 2. The first episode will feature Ray Blanchette, the current chief executive officer of TGI Fridays, who began his career at the company back in 1989 as a mere manager in training.
Disney+
“The Simpsons” season 31 will take its place on Disney+ this coming Friday. If you somehow haven’t heard of it, “The Simpsons” is the longest running scripted television show in history, having began its run in December of 1989. The satirical, animated show features the titular Simpsons family, consisting of Homer and his wife Marge, along with their kids Bart, Lisa and Maggie.
It’s extensive history can be attributed to its use of a floating timeline, ambiguous location and lack of a canon storyline, relying primarily on comedy and satirical displays of American life.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is releasing a new docuseries titled “Tiny World,” narrated by Paul Rudd. This documentary focuses on the importance of the little animals that populate the animal kingdom. Small animals such as frogs, insects and more will see the spotlight.
Ironically, Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so using him as the narrator for a world of tiny animals is perhaps an appropriate and intentional nod to his iconic role.
Peacock
All 45 of “Saturday Night Live’s” previous seasons will be added to NBCU’s Peacock platform on Thursday, Oct. 1. This addition comes only days before the premier of the satire’s 46th season on Saturday.
Chris Rock will reprise the host role once again, and Megan Thee Stallion will make her first appearance as a musical guest. Whereas Jim Carrey will be impersonating Biden during this political hot period, Alec Baldwin and Maya Rudolph will return to playing the roles of Trump and Kamala Harris.