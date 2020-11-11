With Thanksgiving and Christmas quickly approaching, streaming services are updating their selections weekly with everyone’s favorite holiday movies and romance comedies.
If you’re unsure of what is coming, we have got you covered. Check out the list below of what is coming to Netflix and Hulu this week.
Netflix
Nov. 9
Undercover (Season 2) – Bob Returns for another undercover mission.
Nov. 10
A Lion in the House (Limited Series)
Dash & Lily (Season 1) – An American romantic comedy based on the Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares.
Trash Truck (Season 1) – A new kids animated series that explores the world around them with their animal friends
Nov. 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) – A new Netflix sketch series
Trial 4 (Season 1) – True crime documentary on Boston cop Sean K. Ellis
The Liberator (Limited Series) – American adult animated war drama.
A Queen Is Born (Season 1) - Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true.
What We Wanted / Was wir wollten (2020) – Austrian drama
Nov. 12
Fruitvale Station (2013) – Story of 22-year-old Oscar Grant who was killed by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle
A Very Special Love (2008) – Filipino comedy romance
Graceful Friends (Season 1) – South Korean drama
Prom Night – Canadian slasher film
Ludo (2020) – Indian dark comedy crime film.
Memories of a Teenager / Yo, Adolscente (2019) – Teen drama
Nov. 13
American Horror Story (Season 9) – American anthology horror television series
The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) – Spanish TV show
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) – A Christmas journey
The Life Ahead / La vita davanti a se (2020) – A drama film about the Holocaust
Hulu
Nov. 9
The Mighty Ones – Follows the hilarious adventures of a tight-knit group of backyard creatures.
The Nice Guys (2016) – American neo-noir action comedy.
Power: Season 6 (Starz) – The final season of crime drama.
Nov. 10
A Teacher – FX on Hulu Drama miniseries.
Vik the Viking (2020) – French German-Austrian-Dutch-Australian children’s TV ABC series
Nov. 11
Eater’s Guide to the World – Hulu original takes viewers on a wild trip through some of the planet’s most awe-inspiring food scenes
The Girl Next Door (2005) American romantic comedy film
Tonight You’re Mine (2012) British “Rock ‘n’ roll” romantic comedy
Nov. 12
Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC) – American action drama
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC) – American medical drama
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC) – American police procedural drama series
Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) – Biographical drama
Nov. 13
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC) — American drama series
I Am Greta – Hulu original film
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC) – Based on the New York City Police Department
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC) – The life of heroic Seattle firefighters
Sputnik (2020) – Russian science-fiction horror film
Nov. 14
The Dictator (2012) – Political satire comedy film