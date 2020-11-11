Netflix logo
Courtesy of Netflix

With Thanksgiving and Christmas quickly approaching, streaming services are updating their selections weekly with everyone’s favorite holiday movies and romance comedies.

If you’re unsure of what is coming, we have got you covered. Check out the list below of what is coming to Netflix and Hulu this week.

Netflix

Nov. 9

Undercover (Season 2) – Bob Returns for another undercover mission.

Nov. 10

A Lion in the House (Limited Series)

Dash & Lily (Season 1) – An American romantic comedy based on the Dash and Lily’s Book of Dares.

Trash Truck (Season 1) – A new kids animated series that explores the world around them with their animal friends

Nov. 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 1) – A new Netflix sketch series

Trial 4 (Season 1) – True crime documentary on Boston cop Sean K. Ellis

The Liberator (Limited Series) – American adult animated war drama.

A Queen Is Born (Season 1) - Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true.

What We Wanted / Was wir wollten (2020) – Austrian drama

Nov. 12

Fruitvale Station (2013) – Story of 22-year-old Oscar Grant who was killed by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle

A Very Special Love (2008) – Filipino comedy romance

Graceful Friends (Season 1) – South Korean drama

Prom Night – Canadian slasher film

Ludo (2020) – Indian dark comedy crime film.

Memories of a Teenager / Yo, Adolscente (2019) – Teen drama

Nov. 13

American Horror Story (Season 9) – American anthology horror television series

The Minions of Midas (Limited Series) – Spanish TV show

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020) – A Christmas journey

The Life Ahead / La vita davanti a se (2020) – A drama film about the Holocaust

Hulu

Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones – Follows the hilarious adventures of a tight-knit group of backyard creatures.

The Nice Guys (2016) – American neo-noir action comedy.

Power: Season 6 (Starz) – The final season of crime drama.

Nov. 10

A Teacher – FX on Hulu Drama miniseries.

Vik the Viking (2020) – French German-Austrian-Dutch-Australian children’s TV ABC series

Nov. 11

Eater’s Guide to the World – Hulu original takes viewers on a wild trip through some of the planet’s most awe-inspiring food scenes

The Girl Next Door (2005) American romantic comedy film

Tonight You’re Mine (2012) British “Rock ‘n’ roll” romantic comedy

Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC) – American action drama

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC) – American medical drama

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC) – American police procedural drama series

Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) – Biographical drama

Nov. 13

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC) — American drama series

I Am Greta – Hulu original film

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC) – Based on the New York City Police Department

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC) – The life of heroic Seattle firefighters

Sputnik (2020) – Russian science-fiction horror film

Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012) – Political satire comedy film

