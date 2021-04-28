This week, we’re looking at the newest releases on the biggest streaming services. Most of these releases are on Netflix, but there are a few releases on Hulu, Disney+ and Prime Video.
Netflix
“The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness”
This limited docuseries looks at the famous Son of Sam case, in which David Berkowitz killed six people in New York City from 1976 to 1977. Berkowitz named himself the Son of Sam and became infamous for his letters which detailed his motivations for the killings.
The series, which premieres next Wednesday, May 5, focuses on journalist Maury Terry, who spent decades looking into the murders and their possible connection to a cult.
“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”
Premiering Friday, this family-friendly Netflix Original Film follows the Mitchells, a family that gets trapped in a robot apocalypse. This animated film stars big names like Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric André and more.
“Things Heard & Seen”
A different style of film altogether, this dramatic thriller follows the character Catherine Claire, as she uncovers the truth about her marriage, her past and her home, suspecting that something dark may be hiding inside. This movie is based on Elizabeth Brundage’s 2016 book.
“All Things Cease to Appear.”
Starring Amanda Seyfried, James Norton and Natalia Dyer, this film premieres on Thursday.
“The Innocent”
Premiering Friday, “The Innocent” is a limited series that looks at an accidental murder the main character tries to escape but can’t seem to do. This thriller drama is in Spanish and is based on Harlan Coben’s book. Coben signed a deal with Netflix to adapt his work into film, and this is the third adaptation so far.
“Sexify” Season One Premiere
Coming to Netflix today, this series premieres with season one, which follows a group of college students in their attempt to win a competition by creating a sex app. In the process, they find themselves learning about themselves, each other and sex culture as a whole.
Hulu
“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season Four Premiere
The highly successful Hulu original series about the dystopian future of the United States, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, celebrates its season four premiere today.
Disney+
“Marvel Studios: Assembled” Episode Two
This docuseries provides a look inside the making of different Marvel films. The first episode followed the making of “WandaVision,” and this one, "The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, " aptly titled, premieres on Friday.
Prime Video
Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse”
This Amazon Original Movie is based on Tom Clancy’s book of the same name, as part of the Jack Ryan universe, and stars Michael B. Jordan as a Navy SEAL. The film explains how the character of John Clark came to be. Jordan also helped produce the movie.